6 Lipsticks to Wear Right Now
Celebrate National Lipstick Day every day with these shades
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Dramatically Different Lipstick in Glazed Berry, $19.50, CLINIQUE, clinique.com.
Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte in Touch of Blossom, $50, CLE DE PEAU, cledepeaubeaute.com.
Rouge Dior, $37, DIOR, dior.com.
Liquid Lip Velvet in Black Cherry No. 57, $34, BURBERRY, us.burberry.com.
Nars Audacious Lipstick in Liv Deep Aubergine, $34, NARS, sephora.com.
402 Vantine Fuchsia, Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick, $38, GUCCI, gucci.com.