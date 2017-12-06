24 Hours With Jamie Colby
The host of Fox Business Network's Strange Inheritance takes us through a day of filming the series’s 100th episode
Written by Kasey Caminiti
7:00AM: Wake up and makeup with Christina Johnson.
7:00AM: Wake up and makeup with Christina Johnson.
8:15AM: One of our interviewees arrives excited to be part of Strange Inheritance.
8:30AM: On set and on fire! Red is my favorite color.
12:30PM: Over lunch, great news...the Houston Chronicle says, "Welcome to town, Strange Inheritance - and congrats on your 100th episode."
1:30PM: The opening shot of our show is always risky - mostly for the crew. I can't see a thing out of the windshield!
3:00PM: I really enjoy asking questions and telling compelling stories - and producer Stacey Young offers great direction.
4:30PM: An heir who wrote to us gives me the chance to play CSI.
7:30PM: Field Coordinator Andrew Musch supplies a Texas-sized meal and no surprise I supply the entertainment.