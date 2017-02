1 of 1

24 Hours with Martha MacCallum Follow the Fox News anchor as she gets ready for her new program The First 100 Days

Written by Editors at DuJour

7:30 AM



I get into the office at approximately 6:30 am. I get my hair and makeup done at 7:30 am for my hit on Fox and Friends to promote my new show The First 100 Days at 8:20 am.