Tour DuJour: The Shephard

Choice offerings remain at The Shephard, a luxe condominium development housed in a converted carriage house in the West Village. Of the 38 deluxe units unveiled last fall, the cream of the crop includes Penthouse B, currently listed by Alexa Lambert at Stribling and Associates for $25 million. One of three penthouse units, the space is nestled in the 12-story building’s southwest top corner, offering views of the Hudson River and Downtown.

The 6,000-square-foot condo includes three separate terraces—one boasting an outdoor kitchen and a raised, lushly landscaped sundeck offering 360-degree views. Opening out onto the deck is an upstairs library with a fireplace and skylight for year-round illumination.

Inside, the four-bedroom aerie boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, barrel-vaulted, 9-foot ceilings, and herringbone oak floors. In addition to an eat-in kitchen with Miele appliances, the unit comes with four bathrooms and two powder rooms.

The Shephard is the latest luxury condominium development to take up residence in the West Village and has attracted big-name buyers like actress Stephanie March and investor husband Daniel Benton. And while its redbrick exterior may seamlessly fit into its western perch on 10th Street between Washington and Greenwich streets, the building in fact underwent a large-scale renovation after Naftali Group acquired it in 2014. Bringing in Beyer Blinder Belle architects—the same muscle behind renovations at Grand Central Terminal and Ellis Island—the developers outfitted the 1896 structure in modern-day amenities like a bouldering wall, an indoor half-basketball court, and a residential club with a golf simulator and theater.

In addition to state-of-the-art entertainment and luxury amenities, the Shephard operates a private library curated by Assouline Books. Like the Shephard itself, the library represents New York’s past and its future; there, residents will find works by everyone from Norman Mailer—founder of the Village Voice—to Santiago Calatrava—the architect behind the Oculus.

Main image: The Shephard (photo: Evan Joseph)