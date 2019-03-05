Tour DuJour: Neverland Ranch

View the gallery

Coinciding with the debut of Michael Jackson’s two-part HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, the late King of Pop’s former estate has been placed on the market for $31 million. Listed by Suzanne Perkins and Kyle Forsyth of Compass, Sycamore Valley Ranch is truly one-of-a-kind historic landmark in the world of pop culture. Located on 2,700 acres just north of the town Los Olivos in California, this expansive property is fit for far more than a king.

The residence features a large main home tucked between gardens, a four-acre lake, waterfall, and breathtaking panoramic views. With three separate guest houses, a movie theatre (with stage), barns, animal shelter facilities, corrals and more, this property will leave you wanting nothing.

