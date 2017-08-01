View the gallery

With Elvis Week quickly approaching on Friday, August 11th, opt to stay at Elvis Presley’s private Beverly Hills estate for $3,995 a night through HomeAway.com. The King of Rock and Roll, his wife Priscilla, and daughter Lisa Marie lived in the residence in the late 1960s. Perched atop a small cliff in the famed celebrity enclave of Trousdale, this property offers breathtaking panoramic views of Los Angeles, lush gardens, a custom pool and spa, and ample outdoor seating for entertaining.

Despite undergoing extensive modernizations, the mid-century 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home boasts the original gates through which Elvis would speak to his fans. Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the house, providing a serene atmosphere and allowing natural light to flood throughout the home. In addition to a luxurious master suite, skylights and fireplaces, there is also a 24/7 concierge service available to guests. Anything but a “Heartbreak Hotel,” this is the ultimate rental for die-hard fans and West Coast travelers alike!