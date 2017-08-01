DuJour Navigation

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Instagram
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Tumblr
  • DuJour Google Plus

Stay at Elvis Presley’s Beverly Hills Estate

This mansion features panoramic views, lush gardens, and a custom pool and spa

Written by Angelika Dennis

View the gallery

With Elvis Week quickly approaching on Friday, August 11th, opt to stay at Elvis Presley’s private Beverly Hills estate for $3,995 a night through HomeAway.com. The King of Rock and Roll, his wife Priscilla, and daughter Lisa Marie lived in the residence in the late 1960s. Perched atop a small cliff in the famed celebrity enclave of Trousdale, this property offers breathtaking panoramic views of Los Angeles, lush gardens, a custom pool and spa, and ample outdoor seating for entertaining.

Despite undergoing extensive modernizations, the mid-century 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home boasts the original gates through which Elvis would speak to his fans. Floor-to-ceiling windows can be found throughout the house, providing a serene atmosphere and allowing natural light to flood throughout the home. In addition to a luxurious master suite, skylights and fireplaces, there is also a 24/7 concierge service available to guests. Anything but a “Heartbreak Hotel,” this is the ultimate rental for die-hard fans and West Coast travelers alike!

  • DuJour Facebook
  • DuJour Twitter
  • DuJour Pinterest
  • DuJour Google+
  • Share DuJour
Tags:
Recommended For You
STORIES DUJOUR