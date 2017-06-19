View the gallery

Big-name architects, record-breaking prices, sky-high towers with helicopter views and amenities worthy of a five-star hotel—it’s clear that sexy New York real estate is booming. To be fair, for some time critics have been asking if the Big Apple—specifically Manhattan—is becoming a home for the super-rich since 2015, when One57, on midtown’s West 57th Street, made headlines for closing a $100.5 million penthouse deal. Whether or not that’s the case, two things are certain: development of trophy towers borough-wide shows no sign of slowing, and all the new construction is changing both the face of Manhattan and its iconic skyline.

Here, we take a neighborhood-by-neighborhood look at the new buildings that stand to make the biggest cosmetic impact.

Map illustration by A.E. Kieren