Tour Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Home

View the gallery

Known as the finest private estate in Washington D.C., Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home Merrywood, is up for sale in the prestigious D.C. suburb of McLean, Virginia. With a storied past, Merrywood has served as home to a number of influential characters ranging from presidents to business leaders. In fact, the estate was visited so frequently by President Kennedy and the First Lady that the secret service dubbed the estate “Hamlet.” Built in the classic Georgian Style, this four-story, 23,000 square foot home boasts 9 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and still maintains the integrity of its original architectural details and dramatic plaster moldings despite extensive renovations.

Designed by renowned designer Barry Nixon, the elegant common rooms are scaled to accommodate large events or private family gatherings. The second floor family quarters are the epitome of luxury, complete with an expansive master suite with his and her dressing rooms, a private study, and an exercise room. Positioned on seven private acres with unparalleled views of the Potomac River, the formal gardens are reminiscent of the works of celebrated landscape architect Beatrix Farrand and are ideal for large scale entertaining or intimate al fresco dining. A sun-drenched pavilion houses a full kitchen, exercise studio, indoor pool, as well as access to the tennis court and outdoor swimming pool. A carriage house provides indoor parking for four automobiles, an estate office, security office, and ample accommodations for estate staff.

This home is currently listed with Sotheby’s Realty for a cool $49.5 million.