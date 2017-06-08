Touring architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s surviving oeuvre—over 400 structures in locales ranging from Japan to Wisconsin—would normally require a heavy dose of stamina and a passport. But starting June 12, a museum pass is all you’ll need. Spanning six decades, Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive brings 450 pieces of the prolific architect’s more portable work (model homes, architectural drawings, paintings, furniture and films) to New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The items on display will be grouped to contextualize their role in Wright’s work and his role in the history of modern architecture. The showcase is just one of many in a nationwide blitz of open houses and never-before-seen renovations honoring Wright’s 150th birthday on June 8. But for a critical look at his artistic and engineering genius, MoMA’s exhibit is your one-stop shop. And below, a look at how three other locales are marking the occasion.

Fallingwater House, PA

Urban monuments may be more frequented, but no structure is more representative of Wright’s otherworldly vision than the iconic Fallingwater, built deep in the Pennsylvania woods in 1935. The woodland masterpiece—which includes a gallery and café—will present a menu of Wright’s favorite food and a lecture series on the architect’s residential design legacy.

Unity Temple, Chicago

On June 8, the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust will host a day of events at sites around Chicago (including the Oak Park Home and Studio), culminating in a formal dinner and lecture on Wright’s relationship with Japanese art. In July, fans can tour the fully restored Unity Temple when the landmark reopens after a two-year, $23 million overhaul.

The Guggenheim, NYC

At the epicenter of Wright’s birthday celebration is his unmistakable masterpiece, the Guggenheim Museum, which will offer guided tours on Sundays examining the museum’s spiral design, as well as reduced admission of $1.50 and free cupcakes on June 8. And of course, MoMA’s retrospective Frank Lloyd Wright at 150 is just down the avenue.

Main drawing: The Museum of Modern Art / Avery Architectural & Fine Arts Library, Columbia University, New York.