What to Know About Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago plays host to several annual events that put a spotlight on the best food, drink, music, art, and beyond. From the culinary adventure that is Taste of Chicago to the Chicago Ale Fest that stars more than 200 craft beers, Chicago caters to an eclectic audience. The city’s music scene is possibly one of the most vibrant on the East Coast, with iconic venues and celebrated festivals. While Lollapalooza may be one of the longest running festivals, Pitchfork Music Festival is in a league of its own. In its 14th year, Pitchfork Music Festival is held at a smaller park than Lolla and features a much more streamlined lineup. Luckily, the fests fall on different weekends so if you’re like, me, you’ll have your sights on attending both. Pitchfork will be held from July 19 to 21 this year and boasts a stellar lineup, activations galore, food and drink to keep you fueled all weekend, and more. See below for why the 14th year of Pitchfork could very well be the best yet.

Tickets:

While a General Admission ticket to Pitchfork Music Festival is perfectly acceptable, the Pitchfork +PLUS tickets will offer such an elevated experience for attendees, it is a must-have. Splurge for the VIP ticket option and you will have access to the separate viewing platform across from the Blue Stage, shaded seating and dining areas, cellphone charging stations, storage lockers, and more. One of the biggest perks will admittedly be the air-conditioned bathrooms and the specially curated food and cocktail program.

Lineup:

Following last year’s lineup that featured headliners Tame Impala, Lauryn Hill, and Chaka Khan, Pitchfork decided to go in a more pop-centric direction, with sprinkles of local Chicago natives throughout. Friday’s standout artists include Haim, Earl Sweatshirt, Sky Ferreira, and Soccer Mommy. Saturday will feature The Isley Brothers (60th Birthday Celebration), Kurt Vile, Jeremih, and Parquet Courts. Finally, Sunday will round out the festival will performances from superstars Robyn, Charli XCX, and Whitney. Sunday also includes Clairo, Snail Mail, Tasha, and more.

Activations:

Hosted in Union Park, Pitchfork Music Festival is a much more manageable fest in terms of size than most. The activations sprinkled throughout the park come from 50 individual vendors, specialty retail fairs, and local businesses. This year, Pitchfork Radio will be broadcasting live from the grounds during the weekend. Stop by and catch exclusive artist interviews, live sets, and more. Head over to CHIRP Record Fair and pick up your oldest favorite record or your new favorite record. The Renegade Craft Fair is the perfect spot to peruse in between shows and pick up a handcrafted souvenir and support the city of Chicago. The activations at Pitchfork are always buzzing with attendees which only add to the energy of the festival itself.

Food & Cocktails:

As an expert in the culinary arena, Chicago has a lot to choose from. At Pitchfork Music Festival, attendees will be able to choose from a selection of local restaurants and breweries throughout the weekend. Keep in mind that if you choose to splurge for the +PLUS ticket you will have more elevated options. Last year’s food lineup featured Black Dog Gelato, Fat Rice, Wow Bao, and more. The sponsored brewery and cocktail options this year will be Goose Island Brewing Company, Rosé Svedka Vodka, Fernet-Branca, and Nirtue Cider.