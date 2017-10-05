Dalton Rapattoni, American Idol alumni, has been busy since his Idol days of belting out rock classics such as “Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles or “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. The colorful performer has recently released his debut album, Nobodys Home, that landed at #15 on Billboard’s New Artist Chart. Rapattoni says that although he would describe his sound as alternative pop, it fluctuates depending on what song of his you’re listening to. “I just want people to have a good time listening to Nobodys Home,” he admits. “Maybe if they cry a couple of times, that’d be cool,” he adds. As an emotional songwriter, Rapattoni reveals that his single “Heaven” was actually inspired by an abusive relationship he was in in the past. After taking some time apart, they were able to repair the relationship. “‘Heaven’ is about realizing that sometimes the person you’re the happiest with can also be the person that you’ve gone through hell with,” he says of the song’s inspiration.

Watch the exclusive video premiere for “Heaven” below.