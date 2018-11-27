DuJour Navigation

Video Premiere: “Chasing The Fall” by The Darcys

Watch the exclusive video for the Toronto duo’s newest single, featuring an ambitious and nearly enviable night out

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The dreamy Toronto duo The Darcys debuted their warm-weather anthem “Just Here With My Friends” earlier this year. As the follow-up, the indie rockers released “Chasing the Fall,” a retro-tinged dance banger, and now, a super cheeky video to go along with it. The Darcys, comprised of Jason Couse and Wes Marskell, offer a unique artistry through “Chasing the Fall” that is complemented by the fantastical and playful, yet at-times dark, video.

“The song explores ideas of the unexpected and the video does a great job of harnessing that other-worldly energy. I love Niagara Falls because it’s one of those mythic landscapes that people project their fantasies onto. This video doubles down on all of those ideas with a suitcase full of money and a two-time Miss Universe champion in the back of a stretch limo,” Marskell says of “Chasing the Fall.”

Following the pair through a bright and ambitious night out from a dimly lit motel to the back of a stretch limo, you almost can’t help but wish you could recreate the video sequence. “I love the feel of this video. It’s a glossy joyride that follows a full moon and fate-fueled mission through a tourist town and into the mouth of a natural wonder,” Marskell adds.

Watch the official video for “Chasing the Fall” below.

Main image credit: Mitch Brown

