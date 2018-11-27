Video Premiere: “Chasing The Fall” by The Darcys

The dreamy Toronto duo The Darcys debuted their warm-weather anthem “Just Here With My Friends” earlier this year. As the follow-up, the indie rockers released “Chasing the Fall,” a retro-tinged dance banger, and now, a super cheeky video to go along with it. The Darcys, comprised of Jason Couse and Wes Marskell, offer a unique artistry through “Chasing the Fall” that is complemented by the fantastical and playful, yet at-times dark, video.

“The song explores ideas of the unexpected and the video does a great job of harnessing that other-worldly energy. I love Niagara Falls because it’s one of those mythic landscapes that people project their fantasies onto. This video doubles down on all of those ideas with a suitcase full of money and a two-time Miss Universe champion in the back of a stretch limo,” Marskell says of “Chasing the Fall.”

Following the pair through a bright and ambitious night out from a dimly lit motel to the back of a stretch limo, you almost can’t help but wish you could recreate the video sequence. “I love the feel of this video. It’s a glossy joyride that follows a full moon and fate-fueled mission through a tourist town and into the mouth of a natural wonder,” Marskell adds.

Watch the official video for “Chasing the Fall” below.

Main image credit: Mitch Brown