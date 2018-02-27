Musical festivals have evolved from a day or two of live shows to a weekend-long adventure filled with music, art, food, drinks, hammocks and more. There is something especially unifying about a festival that offers various activities that will bring people together for an unforgettable moment of bliss. For instance, some festivals have incorporated ferris wheels into their grounds or specific areas designated for relaxing in the shade. At Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, taking place this weekend in Florida, organizers have made a conscious effort to couple every energetic and exhilarating live performance with a relaxing and somewhat peaceful time, which helps keep you going for an entire weekend. Attendees will see sets from Arcade Fire, Travis Scott and The Flaming Lips, in between a rejuvenating yoga session or a quiet moment of meditation. Here are our top five things to do at OMF this weekend.

1. Special Full Moon Party on Thursday

Obviously with artists like Halsey, Khalid and SOFI TUKKER on this year’s lineup, you can easily fill your days with live shows at any of the five stages. Our hearts are set on this year’s Full Moon Party featuring Bassnectar, Opiuo and Thriftworks. The set will be illuminated by the Florida full moon on Thursday night so, who knows what could happen!

2. Eats and Treats

Any avid festival-goer knows that sustenance is key on so many levels. Okeechobee has gathered local tastes, organic choices, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options and brought them all to you for the weekend. You’ll find food trucks and food stands matched only by the refreshing fruit smoothies and sweet ice cream treats curated for this year.

3. The Big Quiet

Okeechobee Fest is partnering with the mass meditation movement, The Big Quiet, to host the largest sound meditation at a music festival. Organizers have invited The Guinness Book of World Records to witness and there will be various musical guests incorporated to help create a truly unique experience. The Big Quiet will take place Sunday, March 4 at 3:10pm on the Be Stage.

4. Yogachobee

Festivals can sometimes drain a person, mentally and physically. Yoga can play an integral part in reinvigorating your body and mind, which is why OMF will host four movement classes each day, starting at 9:00am, ranging from all levels of yoga, dance and vinyasa. Yogachobee will offer a space for attendees to restore, inspire and realign themselves. You’ll find workshops on basket-making, astral travel, massages and more.

5. Aguachobee

Aquachobee is an area within the festival grounds that will be your relaxing hang zone. You’ll find a swimming lake, sandy beach, and a picturesque Bamboo Stage. Relax at one of the palapas with a fresh fruit smoothie or grab a towel and soak up some of the Florida sunshine. Aguachobee is a tropical dream world, perfect for taking it easy for a few hours.