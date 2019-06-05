See The National and Courtney Barnett in Brooklyn

The warm weather in New York City is synonymous with rooftop bar season, picnics in any park, and outdoor entertainment. While there are a few outdoor venues sprinkled throughout New York City such as Central Park SummerStage and Forest Hills Stadium, if you’re looking to hang in Brooklyn, Prospect Park Bandshell is a must. The venue features adorable twinkly lights, food, drinks, and plenty of grass to spread a blanket on. On June 12 and 13 this year, The National will return to the Bandshell stage for a benefit concert where they are continuing their work with PLUS1. One dollar from every ticket sold on their current tour will go towards protecting women’s reproductive rights.

The National recently released their eighth studio album, I Am Easy To Find, along with an accompanying short film inspired by the album. The film stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander.

Alongside these iconic rockers will be Australian indie rocker, Courtney Barnett. With her smash sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, Barnett has solidified herself as a poetic lyricist with a captivating edge that has propelled her to global recognition. As a performer, Barnett creates a safe and inviting world for listeners to feel somewhat understood. Following the release of her latest album, Barnett unveiled a new single and video called, “Everybody Here Hates You.” With her unapologetic voice and unwavering vocals, Barnett has us convinced she’s an artist for the ages.

Purchase tickets to see these two stellar performers in Brooklyn on June 13 here.