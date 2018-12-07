Taylor Swift Joins Hayley Kiyoko On Stage

Hosted by Grammy Award winning artist Jack Antonoff’s fashionable sister Rachel Antonoff, The Ally Coalition’s 5th Annual Talent Show proved to be yet again, a mecca for talent and a successful effort to make positive change. Held at New York City’s Town Hall, the event is curated by Jack Antonoff (Bleachers, FUN.) and The Ally Coalition, a outreach program founded in 2013 by the Antonoff siblings. Committed to improving the lives of LGBTQ youth across the globe, the Ally Coalition raised over $200,000 at this year’s Talent Show. All of the event’s proceeds will go directly to homeless LGBTQ youth centers to help improve conditions.

The evening was for a good cause and overall inspired people to help make positive changes in the world. But, the audience could not contain their sheer excitement and shock when Grammy Award winning artist Taylor Swift joined this year’s Billboard Rising Star Award recipient Hayley Kiyoko on stage to play a charming acoustic version of Swift’s song “Delicate.”

The blonde starlet was all smiles on stage, rocking a black blazer dress and black guitar to match. Along with the duo’s epic performance, guests savored sounds from singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, Mitski, Andrew Dost and more. Comedic relief was offered by New York-based stand-up comedian Jacqueline Novak and former Saturday Night Live cast member, Sasheer Zamata.

The evening continued with a set from none other than dreamy darling Lana Del Rey, who was joined on stage by friend Jack Antonoff. The two performed a new song, “Venice Bitch,” produced by Antonoff, and a selection of self-proclaimed “country songs” including “I Must Be Stupid For Feeling So Happy” and “Hey Blue Baby.” The screams from the audience calling out, “you’re a Brooklyn baby, Lana!” as an ode to the singer’s celebrated track, “Brooklyn Baby,” made it clear that the fans were present.

Jack Antonoff closed out the night on the piano, performing acoustic versions of the Bleachers songs “Get Better” and “I Miss Those Days,” with spirited help from the audience. The Talent Show brought together a roster of talented artists and comedians to show their support for creating opportunities for under-privileged youths. The Ally Coalition will continue to fight for equality throughout the year, propelled by the momentum of such a positive night at Town Hall.