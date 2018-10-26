Sound Bite: Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

With Halloween right around the corner, there is no better place to celebrate than New Orleans at the annual multi-day music and arts festival, Voodoo Fest. Since 1999 Voodoo Fest has offered attendees colorful culture, specially curated cuisine and of course, a roster of celebrated artists Evolving from one day to three, the 2018 festival will feature five stages spread across City Park in addition to art installations, a market and other activities to enjoy. With headliners including Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino and Arctic Monkeys, this year’s festivities are sure to be unforgettable. With such an extensive lineup featuring other stellar artists like Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists and Sofi Tukker, we’ve taken the liberty of spotlighting our top five performers who you should not miss this weekend.

See below for when and where to catch their sets.

1. Rainbow Kitten Surprise on Friday, October 26 at 8:30pm on the Wisner stage.

This five-piece band comes alive on stage, offering audiences across the globe a taste of what pure energy, passion and talent looks like. Rainbow Kitten Surprise released their newest album How To: Friend, Love, Freefall earlier this year and with it came a slew of electric festival performances. It’s almost as if the band was made for festivals, catering to the carefree atmosphere and open-minded crowds. You’ll definitely be inspired to jump, dance and sweat your way through this set on Friday.

2. Lizzo on Saturday, October 27 at 3:30pm on the Altar stage.

This Minneapolis-raised artist has been delivering an eclectic variation of hip-hop music since her debut album Lizzobangers was released in 2013. Lizzo put out her latest EP, Coconut Oil, in 2016 and with it came wild success. With a focus on body positivity and self-expression, Lizzo is a creative role model we can totally stand behind.

3. Poppy on Sunday, October 28 at 2:30pm on the Wisner stage.

The fresh-faced singer got her start performing covers of songs on YouTube but has since developed her own signature style, influenced by artists like Cyndi Lauper and Elvis Presley. Poppy is slated to release her second studio album on October 31 titled Am I a Girl?. Included on the upcoming album will be collaborations with Diplo and Grimes. It’s safe to say this young starlet will put on an enthusiastic performance at Voodoo Fest.

4. Judah & The Lion on Sunday, October 28 at 3:30pm on the Altar stage.

Since releasing their album Folk Hop n’ Roll, the band has supported Twenty One Pilots, Kaleo and Jimmy Eat World on tour. With hits like “Take It All Back” and “Suit and Jacket,” there is a spirited energy in their live shows that excites the crowd like no other. We can be sure that this Nashville-formed band will thrive on stage at Voodoo fest.

5. Sunflower Bean on Sunday, October 28 at 5:00pm at the Toyota Music Den.

Round out your Sunday afternoon with a badass three-piece DIY rock band. Sunflower Bean is helmed by Julia Cumming and has opened for the likes of Pixies, Wolf Alice and Sleigh Bells. With hits like “I Was a Fool” and “Crisis Fest” off their newest album Twentytwo in Blue, the band delivers a psychedelic rock vibe that completely caters to a festival setting.