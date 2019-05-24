Sound Bite: Boston Calling 2019

As music festival season kicks into high-gear, audiophiles across the globe have already been tuning in and turning up to all the lineups in preparation. This Memorial Day weekend will once again play host to the annual Boston Calling Music Festival. Since the fest was moved to the Harvard Athletic Complex the opportunities for growth have blossomed like crazy. Bigger stages, more activations, and of course, more artists. With this year’s headliners featuring Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, and Travis Scott, the three-day festival offers a range of music for its attendees. While the headliners will be sure to close out each day with a bang, we’ve put together our top five artists who we suspect will put on some epic daytime performances.

See below for the five acts you shouldn’t miss at this weekend’s Boston Calling Music Festival.

1. Pale Waves on Friday 5/24 at 3:50pm on the Red Stage

Our favorite gothic pop darlings will undoubtedly deliver an epic set in Boston. The four-piece outfit are known for their anthemic bangers and youthful energy. From their overall goth aesthetic to their infectious sound, you won’t be able to tear your eyes (or ears) away from Pale Waves at Boston Calling. Don’t miss these guys.

2. Betty Who on Saturday 5/25 at 2:05pm on the Red Stage

Blonde bombshell Betty Who is a force to be reckoned with on stage. Since parting ways with her major record label, Who’s music has shifted directions and now truly showcases how important self-discovery and self-acceptance is to the artist. She has found her voice and we are all listening.

3. Hozier on Saturday 5/25 at 8:00pm on the Delta Blue Stage

This Irish crooner recently released his sophomore album Wasteland, Baby! In March 2019 and since then he has not stopped. Hozier’s bluesy vibe makes for some seriously powerful music. His strong social messages have been delivered through songs like “Take Me to Church” and “Be.”

4. Ravyn Lenae on Sunday 5/26 at 3:20pm on the Green Stage

This young R&B singer-songwriter hails from Chicago and has toured with the likes of SZA and Noname, so you can bet she knows how to perform. Ravyn Lenae has yet to release her debut album but with three stellar EPs under her belt, the singer’s live show will be complete with all the highs and lows that you need on a Sunday afternoon.

5. Marina on Sunday 5/26 at 6:10pm on the Red Stage

Since reclaiming her identity and ditching her original stage name of Marina and the Diamonds, Marina Diamandis has come into her own as an iconic voice in music. Marina released her fourth album in April 2019, Love + Fear which was released as two 8-track collections of music. The artist has been touring the album since the release.