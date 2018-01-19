Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? In music, it’s refreshing to see an artist reemerge as the creative independent music maker they set out to be. In this week’s installment of Sound Bite, Betty Who delivers a glittering ’80s-infused track – her first solo release since her departure from Sony. Plus, the Wombats prepare for the release of their fifth album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, Diplo and MØ show off electric dance-heavy visuals, and more. Herein, our top five favorite musical releases from this week.

1. “Not The One” by Mikky Ekko

This aching track from R&B hitmaker Mikky Ekko gives us all the feels. The heavy pop-rock vibes are more aggressive than the sweet sounds we remember on Ekko’s 2013 Rihanna collaboration “Stay” but are just as captivating. The catchy hooks make you want to tap your feet before standing up and yelling along with Ekko, “I’m not the one, I’m not the one!”

2. “Ignore Me” by Betty Who

After parting ways with Sony, Australian sensation Betty Who has emerged as an independent artist with the empowering track, “Ignore Me.” Her first indie release since she was 19 years old, “Ignore Me” has a sound that is reminiscent of the singer’s earlier days of “Somebody Loves You” but with a stronger voice. With lyrics like “I’m already on to the next thing,” Who is clearly ready to embark on an exciting 2018, and we are not ignoring her.

3. “Cheetah Tongue” by The Wombats

These gritty rockers have always served up a garage-band style with self-deprecating lyrics you can’t help but relate to. With “Cheetah Tongue,” the first single off their upcoming album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, the guys have expanded their soundscape a bit, drawing listeners in with their tragi-comedy lyrics but introducing a more psychedelic vibe. It might inspire you to get up and have a momentary outer body experience on the dance floor.

4. “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” by Bleachers

With his nostalgia-laced lyrics, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff evokes a patchy jean jacket covered in quirky buttons – making him the perfect addition to upcoming teen romance Love, Simon‘s soundtrack. Both the film and the song, “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” tell the story of a closeted teen and his chaotic love life.

5. “Get It Right (ft. MØ)” by Diplo

You can’t help but watch this video and smile. Frequent collaborators MØ and Diplo are clearly having the time of their lives, boasting matching blonde hair and synchronized (not-so-effortless) dancing. We knew that the “Lean On” and “Cold Water” collaborators had a solid rapport but this video gives us true #FriendGoals.





