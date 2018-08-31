Sound Bite: Jade Bird, The Struts, Kesha and Logic

Heading into a long weekend, you are probably hammering out your plans, figuring out what you’ll wear and deciding what to bring to whatever party you may have lined up. Allow us to assist with the playlist you’ll have playing all weekend long. Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a musical collaboration between British rockers The Struts and epic pop superstar Kesha. We’re loving the little pop-punk vibes from Alkaline Trio on their latest single “Demon and Division,” off their newest album. If you’re looking for something lyrically stimulating, turn the volume up on Jade Bird‘s newest release as part of the Spotify Single series, “Uh Huh.” Her intense vocals encourage listeners to raise their voice about something, too. We’re also listening to new sounds from Quinn XCII and Logic. See below for our top five favorite new songs from this week.

1. “Panama” by Quinn XCII

In a surprise release, Quinn XCII unveiled “Panama,” a vulnerable and rather revealing track. Inspired by the passing of his three grandparents, the Detroit native took to music as an outlet and created an emotional track that is beautifully contrasted by the catchy and tropical beat. The voicemail at the end of the song is guaranteed to bring tears to listeners.

2. “The Return” by Logic

Following the release of “One Day,” rapper Logic shared the unapologetic track “The Return.” With a quick wit and a bold confidence, Logic propositions Jay-Z to collaborate on an upcoming song while also delivering a few less-than-loving words for Donald Trump. The fast-paced song features a bit of musical reflection from Logic and the reappearance of his alter ego Young Sinatra. Logic’s upcoming album Young Sinatra 4 is due out September 28.

3. “Body Talks” by The Struts featuring Kesha

Glam-rockers The Struts enlisted pop star Kesha to offer her glittery vocals on the band’s single “Body Talks.” The addition of Kesha’s voice definitely turns up the energy on an already bright song. There is more texture and different layers to the track now, while still encouraging listeners to rock out.

4. “Uh Huh” by Jade Bird

This passionate Americana-inspired songstress gives us female empowerment backed by a badass beat. Jade Bird‘s powerful vocals tell stories with such passion, you cannot help but get up and jump. She recently released “Uh Huh” as a Spotify Single, recorded live at Metropolis Studios in London. We’re here for it.

5. “Demon and Division” by Alkaline Trio

Ahead of their new album Is This Thing Cursed? the pop punk band released “Demon and Division,” inspired by their song “San Francisco,” off their first album ever, Goddamnit. With a nostalgic tone to the song, Alkaline Trio made a return to their catchy punk roots. Is This Thing Cursed? is available now.

Main photo credit: Alex Tamargo / Getty Images for Hilton