Sound Bite: Taylor Swift, A R I Z O N A, and Benny Benassi

Our top favorite songs this week range from super pop-driven bangers to synth-heavy songs and we’ve snuck some alternative vibes in there as well. As our mood changes over the course of the weekend, our soundtrack must change accordingly. We will definitely be jamming out to Taylor Swift’s political-driven pop song (and savoring all the celeb cameos in her video) as we jump into the weekend. Meanwhile, A R I Z O N A’s newest song will definitely be our Saturday night go-to.

With new songs from Benny Benassi, newcomer Elle Winter, and a YBN Cordae collaboration with Chance The Rapper, our weekend soundtrack is complete. Check out all five songs below.

1. “Nostalgic” by A R I Z O N A

This cinematic trio was recently featured on Avicii’s posthumous album, TIM, and their hypnotic sound is undeniable. The band’s latest song, “Nostalgic,” is filled with feelings of longing and glimmers of regret, but backed by a crescendo of electronic sounds. The song feels expansive and super festival-appropriate.

2. “Inside” by Benny Benassi

The first original single from acclaimed producer Benny Benassi is an adrenaline-pumping banger. “Inside” features a heart-thumping beat and an electric vibe. Created with fellow Italian producer Chris Nasty, this track is sure to have you on your feet this weekend.

3. “Bad Idea” by YBN Cordae ft. Chance the Rapper

For a groovier feel, turn up the volume on this chilled out track. Featuring Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea” is a summertime jam laced with feel-good lyrics. The song comes ahead of YBN Cordae’s debut project, The Lost Boy.

4. “Do You” by Elle Winter

Singer-songwriter Elle Winter is a captivating pop songstress who has been making music since she was first discovered by Disney at just 12 years old. Winter’s newest single, “Do You,” will be featured on her upcoming EP set for release this fall. The song is an upbeat and super catchy bop that shimmers with classic pop tendencies.

5. “You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift

Ahead of Swift’s upcoming album Lover, Swift debuted a colorful and cameo-rich video for her latest single. “You Need to Calm Down” has a political narrative, shown through the on-screen message at the end of the video reading: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all our citizens equally. Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”