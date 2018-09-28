Sound Bite: Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Though you might have assumed festival season was over, fear not. The East Coast is ready to continue the celebration of music, art and culture with the debut of Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. This weekend, attendees can experience much more than just two days of live performances across three stages. There will also be local and regional cuisine available, an immersive art gallery and some epic surf contests. The Asbury Park boardwalk attracts some of the best surfers around, making it the perfect location to host a slew of activities catered to the vibrant surf culture. From live surfer expression sessions with pro surfers and board shaping demos to a pop-up Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery, Sea.Hear.Now is prepared to offer a creative, community-driven atmosphere for the weekend.

In between exploring the festival grounds, attendees can savor some sweet ear candy with a lineup featuring Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Blondie, The Front Bottoms, Brandi Carlile and more. We’ve put together our top five must-see performances at Sea.Hear.Now below.

1. Jesse Malin on Saturday, September 29 at 2:15pm on the Sand Stage.

This Queens, New Yorker got his start in the glam rock band D Generation before embarking on his solo career. Malin offers listeners a punk rock attitude backed by pop influences. Though Malin hasn’t released any new music since 2015, the singer-songwriter has seven full-length albums under his belt, in addition to several EPs and various collaborations with the likes of Green Day and Bruce Springsteen.

2. Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls on Saturday, September 29 at 6:00pm on the Sand Stage.

Frank Turner occasionally performs solo, creating a more acoustic vibe while perfectly executing his passionate performance style. This weekend, the singer-songwriter will be joined by his backing band the Sleeping Souls in Asbury Park and fans can expect a rocking show. With the release of his seventh studio album, Be More Kind, Turner was required to recruit an additional ‘Sleeping Soul’ for his live shows. From mosh pits to poetic jams, you don’t want to miss a live show from Turner and the beloved Sleeping Souls.

3. Kaleo on Sunday, September 30 at 5:00pm on the Surf Stage.

This Grammy-nominated Icelandic rock band gives us Kings of Leon vibes coupled with a Brandon Flowers aesthetic coming from frontman JJ Julius Son. Son’s powerhouse vocals are what truly sets Kaleo apart from other up-and-coming rock bands, captivating audiences across the globe. With hits like “All the Pretty Girls,” “No Good” and “Way Down We Go,” the band’s live performances have all the peaks and troughs you could ask for.

4. Milky Chance on Sunday, September 30 at 7:00pm on the Surf Stage.

After earning huge commercial fame from their 2013 single “Stolen Dance,” this electro-indie group went on to gain slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Osheaga and other international music festivals. Milky Chance offers a unique sound that is amplified during a festival atmosphere, making them a must-see at Sea.Hear.Now.

5. Twin Peaks on Sunday, September 30 at 8:00pm on the Park Stage.

Chicago natives and perpetual garage-pop rockers, Twin Peaks, are coming off of an epic performance at Riot Fest in their hometown. Throughout the second-half of 2017, the band released a collection of music titled, Sweet ’17 Single Series, that offered two new songs each month, expanding on more touchy subjects as well as embracing their signature guitar-heavy rock sound. If you’re interested in classic rock bands like Black Lips and The Strokes, you won’t want to miss a live set from Twin Peaks.

Main photo credit: @officialkaleo