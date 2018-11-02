Sound Bite: Robyn, Kali Uchis and The Driver Era

With the weekend ahead of us, we are tuning in to bold new tracks from our favorite artists. From the fresh-faced brother duo The Driver Era, we have sultry and groovy sounds on their newest single, “Low.” The eclectic R&B outfit THEY. delivers charm and talent in their song featuring rapper Wiz Khalifa, and the new video perfectly accentuates those traits. The duo’s bright energy is exactly what you want in your next Friday night anthem. On the pop side of things, artist Robyn dropped her highly anticipated album and it seems as though the world is freaking out. With a distinct sound catering to her authentic style, the whole album is worthy of a listen but we’re calling out “Ever Again” as our favorite.

Tune in to new songs from starlet Maggie Lindemann and Kali Uchis as well to complete your weekend soundtrack. See below for all of our top five new song releases.

1. “Just a Stranger” by Kali Uchis

Off of this Colombian-American’s recently released debut album Isolation, “Just a Stranger” is a funky R&B banger with soulful moments sprinkled throughout. Uchis exudes star power through her bold songwriting and rebellious vocals on the track, only rivaled by her creative input for the video. The accompanying visual for “Just a Stranger” is vibrant and colorful, perfectly highlighting the song’s catchiness.

2. “What I Know Now” by THEY. ft. Wiz Khalifa

This Los Angeles-based duo has been celebrated for genre-bending sounds, blending R&B, hip-hop, pop and rock into their music. Getting their start as songwriters for the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Chris Brown and will.i.am, the pair have been exposed to a range of talent, allowing them to craft their own sound with complete open minds. THEY. tapped rapper Wiz Khalifa for “What I Know Now,” a groovy track with a sensual beat behind it.

3. “Low” by The Driver Era

This vibey duo is made up of Ross and Rocky Lynch, former members of pop rock outfit R5. Now on their own, they have progressed into a chilled out sonic pair, masqueraded by neon lights and retro feels. Their new song “Low” is the follow up to singles “Afterglow” and “Preacher Man,” both of which boast similar sounds with slight twists musically. “Low” offers a catchy hook (written and produced by Rocky) that we cannot stop singing along to.

4. “Human” by Maggie Lindemann

We first discovered this songstress when she partnered with makeup queen Pat McGrath. Following hits like “Pretty Girl” and “Obsessed,” Lindemann has made a departure to a darker realm on her latest song “Human.” The singer croons about the inability to feel human, which can be translated into the struggle with utilizing self-destructive vices in order to “feel.” Lindemann says the video was inspired by Winona Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice, which we’re obviously obsessed with.

5. “Ever Again” by Robyn

Personally, I fell in love with Robyn back in 1997 when I listened to her pop hit “Show Me Love” every day on repeat for hours. Sorry, mom. Following the 2010 release of her comeback album Body Talk, it became clear that Robyn was back, better than ever. Her newest album Honey is experimental and adventurous with an emotional storyline laced throughout her 80’s pop influences. “Ever Again” is a strong woman’s anthem, inspiring listeners that learning from your heartbreak is the best way to grow and evolve.