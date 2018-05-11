From the powerhouse roster of girls backing up Rita Ora on her newest track to Courtney Barnett slaying it on another single ahead of her newest album release, this week brought us a lot of sounds to love. Speaking of love, Charlie Puth has graced us with his adorable presence on his new album, Voicenotes. His sophomore album is proving to be a lovely compilation of sweet and sexy songs, as to be expected. With other new songs from Bastille and Childish Gambino, our soundtrack for the weekend is totally queued up. Listen to all top five our favorite tracks below.

1. “Girls” by Rita Ora featuring Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX

Rita Ora recruited a triple-threat of star-studded girls to belt out a tune about exploring sexuality freedom. “Girls” touches on the idea that sexuality can be fluid and can change from time-to-time; there are no rules when it comes to who you want to kiss. Rock on, Rita (and Cardi, Bebe and Charli!).

2. “Done For Me” by Charlie Puth featuring Kehlani

This was one of the first singles of Puth’s sophomore album Voicenotes and we love it. The disco-influenced song gives us strong retro vibes and Puth is a true throwback to the 80s in the video. Plus, with Kehlani’s sexy vocals, the duo can’t be stopped. The song demonstrates how Puth is able to explore sounds further away from traditional pop, and we’re into it.

3. “Quarter Past Midnight” by Bastille

The revered UK band is back with their euphoric sounds and generally crowd-arousing style. “Quarter Past Midnight” is an anthemic track offering a 90s musical style. Listeners will be transported to an adrenaline-infused moment in time with singer Dan Smith, which isn’t the worst idea. Smith himself describes the sound as a song about escaping into the night to find a parallel universe. Take us with you, Bastille.

4. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino

During Donald Glover’s epic Saturday Night Live hosting/performing gig, he dropped a new song and an accompanying music video under his stage name Childish Gambino. A visually stunning piece of cinematic work, the song is a politically-charged commentary on the state of America, according to Childish Gambino. The emotionally gripping track is the first since Childish Gambino’s album Awaken, My Love! and it’s clear he’s ready to push the boundaries.

5. “Sunday Roast” by Courtney Barnett

The fourth single from Barnett’s upcoming album Tell Me How You Really Feel is complex and sweet, with a poetic voice and an empathetic reaction to the relationship in subject. She sings, “I know you’re doing your best. I think you’re doing just fine,” which gives us hope that it’s okay to not excel at everything, especially when it comes to relationships. We’re counting down the days until Barnett’s album drops on May 18th.

Main image credit: Jimmy Fontaine