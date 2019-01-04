Sound Bite: Post Malone, Smallpools and Sam Smith

New Year, new music. Who doesn’t want to start 2019 with a couple of brand new banger singles? First off, multi-talented and multi-tattooed artist Post Malone rang in the New Year with a red cup in his hand and a new song. The artist is proving he’s much more than just a few hit songs. On the indie-pop side of the spectrum, Smallpools delivered an entire new EP rich in colorful and vibrant music. Current Fueled By Ramen labelmates with Twenty One Pilots and Paramore, flor released a bright and anthemic bop dubbed “get behind this” and we’re doing just that.

To slow it down a bit, one of the more lovely and most emotionally charged vocalists of this generation has made a triumphant return since wrapping up his last world tour. It begs the question: can Sam Smith do any wrong?

With a new song from newcomer Goody Grace, our top five new songs are complete. See below to take a listen to all five.

1. “Wow” by Post Malone

After ringing in the New Year and becoming the official first broadcasted performance of 2019, Posty is feeling just like a rockstar. The genre-defying artist’s newest single drips with over the top references to success and acclaim. Post Malone’s unique style is clear but there is an evolved sound to the track that feels reminiscent of a dance number. Cheers, Posty.

2. “get behind this” by flor

The four-piece Oregon-bred band is celebrated for their anthemic sound and youthful energy. The boys do not disappoint on their newest song. With a pulsating beat and the saccharine vocals from the lead singer, the song is a jam that may be the perfect track to lead the band into festival season this year.

3. “Beggar” by Smallpools

The newest EP from indie-pop darlings Smallpools has a darker edge to it that is similar to Twenty One Pilots. The song “Beggar” has uber-luxe references to high-end brands like Balenciaga and YSL which add to the song’s catchiness, and contribute a great deal to the band’s point of view. The song compares a lover to these designer names but optimistically claims love can pay the price tag. The song is off of the band’s newest EP, So Social.

4. “Fire on Fire” by Sam Smith

Spoiler alert: Sam Smith has not lost his touch. The strength and vulnerability this singer is able to achieve in one song is almost superhuman. The young vocalist took some time after wrapping up his world tour and on “Fire on Fire,” he opens up a world of new crescendo of feelings. The song was written for the forthcoming adaptation of the classic Richard Adams’ novel, “Watership Down.” We can expect Smith’s next single with Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger,” to be out January 11.

5. “Rest Your Eyes” by Goody Grace

This young singer-songwriter has collaborated with G-Eazy, Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood and other top artists from a range of genres. As a result, the sound he creates on his own is like a melting pot of musicality. His newest single is soft and sweet with a soothing rasp from Grace’s honest voice.

Main image: Instagram