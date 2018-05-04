From Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys to Matt and Kim’s ALMOST EVERYDAY, we’re getting new music from all our faves this week. With so much new ear candy, it was difficult to choose just five top new releases—but we managed. Along with the aforementioned rapping rockstar and badass duo, we received full albums from Janelle Monae and British singer-songwriter Frank Turner. After whetting your palate with our top picks below, be sure to continue listening to the full LPs.

1. “Takin’ Shots” by Post Malone

As a genre-defying artist, Post Malone’s sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys is a truly captivating collection of songs. While there is a lot of emotion laced throughout the album, there is also a carefree, party enthusiast behind every song. In particular, “Takin’ Shots” gets us in the mood for Saturday night. The album in it’s entirety will take you on a bit of a rollercoaster of musicality but this one takes us just high enough.

2. “Glad I Tried” by Matt and Kim

Since taking a bit of a hiatus last year after Kim’s injury, our favorite duo is back with a new album ALMOST EVERYDAY, out now. We can expect dance-centric tracks with some special guest vocals from Mark Hoppus, SWMRS and Flosstradamus. On “Glad I Tried,” we are reminded that Matt and Kim relish in living in the moment and always have.

3. “I Like That” by Janelle Monae

On her new album Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae celebrates self-expression and individuality in the most confident way possible. “I Like That” offers an unapologetic voice, inspiring self-empowerment, no matter what other people say. We’re feeling Janelle Monae’s bellowed line, “I’m always left of the center and that’s where I belong,” as our summer mantra.

4. “Little Changes” by Frank Turner

The latest single on beloved British lyricist Frank Turner’s just-released new album Be More Kind is a jam. “Little Changes” is romantic and sweet with a bright bass-line that keeps us at the edge of our seat. His ability to capture moments in life that might otherwise seem mundane is what we love. He sings about the normalcies of being in a relationship and the ups and downs—things most of us can relate to, even if we don’t want to.

5. “Cool Like You” by Blossoms

Okay, Blossoms did not release a new album, but they released a deluxe version of their sophomore album, Cool Like You, including acoustic versions of every song. The original sound on “Cool Like You” is captivating and beautiful but the acoustic version gives us even more insight into the magical cadence of the band’s frontman, Tom Ogden.

