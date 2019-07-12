Sound Bite: Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago in the summertime can be brutal. The city never strays from their reputation for leaning in to extreme weather. From the frigid temps in winter to the blistering sun in mid-July, there are only a few things that could bring be to travel to Chicago during these times. In July, it is Pitchfork Music Festival. The annual celebration of culture, music, art, drink, food, and Chicago is colorful and liberating. In its 14th year, the festival has enlisted some top-tier artists to headline including Robyn, Haim, and The Isley Brothers. Throughout the three days there will be tons of music to enjoy, and while the festival is truly one of the most manageable in the circuit (three stages allows for few schedule conflicts), we want to help you out.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top five most anticipated performances you will not want to miss at Pitchfork Music Festival.

1. Soccer Mommy on Friday 7/19

Pitchfork is famous for showcasing truly indie/DIY artists at their festival and Soccer Mommy is a prime example. Nashville native Sophie Allison has been quietly making music for years and slowly building a cult following. Her melancholy vocals are met with a unique musicality making her a treasure in the music scene.

2. Sky Ferreira on Friday 7/19

Sky Ferreira arose to punk rock notoriety with her dark eye makeup and questionable off stage scandals. But, her music is undeniable. She’s raw and unapologetic and kills it on stage. Since her return to music after taking a few years off, Ferreira is back and sounds stronger than ever.

3. Belle & Sebastian on Saturday 7/20

The duo will be performing their second album, If You’re Feeling Sinister, in its entirety. Any live music buff knows that when bands play past albums live, they usually sprinkle in a few new tracks. So, if you aren’t familiar with Belle & Sebastian’s 1996 album, listen to it. But if for some reason you don’t, the set will be magical nonetheless.

4. Snail Mail on Sunday 7/21

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan is not yet 20 years old but she croons with such passion it sounds as though she’s lived a thousand lives. Snail Mail showcased spirited indie rock vibes on the debut EP Habits in 2018 and we can only suspect their is more new music to come.

5. Charli XCX on Sunday 7/21

The pop sensation has not toured in about a year, and we miss her. Charli XCX teased earlier in the summer that she would be releasing new music for the next five straight months and she has not disappointed. From her banging collab with friend Troye Sivan, “1999” to her older singles like “Break The Rules,” Charli knows how to perform on stage. Plus, who knows who she is going to bring out on stage with her?