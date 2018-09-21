Sound Bite: Pilgrimage Music Festival

If you are making the trip down to Tennessee this weekend (#MakeThePilgrimage), you are probably already prepared for full immersion in southern culture from food trucks to local artisans. Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival is set on a 250-acre historic horse farm in Franklin, Tennessee and over the past three years has curated a creative and driven atmosphere for festivalgoers. Pilgrimage offers authentic experiences for attendees including the Millville Market, a fantastical lounge area featuring vintage furniture and campers in the shade. The Makers Village is the marketplace filled with local artisans and craftsmen including Baumgarner Sound & Design, Black Black Moon and Southern Strings Jewelry.

This year, the fest has incorporated a diverse lineup including rock, country, pop and Americana acts. Though the impressive lineup boasts Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton and Jack White at the top of the bill, there are a few other acts throughout the weekend we think you should check out. From glam rockers The Struts to blues sweetheart Elle King, see below for our top five acts to see at Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival this weekend.

1. Tall Heights on Saturday, September 22 at 3:35pm on the ASCAP Shade Grove stage.

This Boston-based electrofolk twosome has toured with the likes of Ben Folds and Cake and they’re now gearing up to release their newest album, Pretty Colors For Your Actions on October 5. With a focus on natural sounds rather than previous synth-heavy production, the duo is looking to expand their musical reputation. Experience Tall Heights live and their infectious energy and talent will be sure to leave you in awe.

2. Elle King on Saturday, September 22 at 5:15pm on the Solo Cup Harpeth River stage.

As the daughter of actor Rob Schneider, Elle King has managed to create a musical identity all on her own. From her raspy sound to her unapologetic attitude, King is an unexpected folk-rock goddess. Following her 2015 hits “Ex’s and Oh’s” and the cheeky track “America’s Sweetheart,” King took a bit of a hiatus before recently releasing “Shame.” Though the newest single is a departure for King and offers a more introspective sound, fans can definitely count on a fiery performance at Pilgrimage.

3. The Struts on Sunday, September 23 at 1:35pm on the Fender Premium Audio Midnight Sun stage.

Formed in 2009, the four-piece rock band hails from Derby, Derbyshire, England and brings with them a bold sound coupled with an even more vibrant aesthetic. Frontman Luke Spiller offers an animated live performance that is rivaled only by his epic vocals. With a glam rock vibe and bangers such as “Body Talks” and “Put Your Money on Me,” these rockers are made for the live stage.

4. Maggie Rogers on Sunday, September 23 at 2:30pm on the Gold Record Road stage.

Though originally a sweet-sounding songstress, Maggie Rogers has evolved into a badass feminist fantasy through her music. From her laidback and poetic “Alaska” to the bright and pop-centric “Give A Little,” Rogers is ready to embrace her powerful side. The retro music video for her “Give A Little” stars Rachel Matthews and Camila Mendes, inspiring a supportive movement between women. Since making festival appearances at Lollapalooza and an upcoming headlining slot on the all-female lineup for All Things Go, Rogers is a must-see festival star.

5. Bleachers on Sunday, September 23 at 4:00pm on the Gold Record Road stage.

These New Jersey natives offer a nostalgic sound influenced by the 1980s and we are here for it any day. Vocalist, producer and overall charmer Jack Antonoff got his start in the indie-pop band Fun. before branching off to create Bleachers. Their 2014 breakout hit “I Wanna Get Better” propelled Antonoff into success, leading him to work with the likes of Lorde, Charli XCX and most recently the soundtrack of Love, Simon. With a romantic vibe accented by anthemic tracks, Bleachers give fans a colorful live performance.

Main image credit: @pilgrimagefestival