Sound Bite: Offset, Halsey and Cardi B

It is the day after Valentine’s Day which means one thing: all the heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are 50% off. It is also Friday which means we can finally relax after a week of working for the weekend. Our soundtrack for the weekend is slightly romantic but with a side of swag. From Halsey teaming up with her rumored beau Yungblud to recent Grammy Award winner Cardi B working with Bruno Mars for another banger, this week’s Sound Bite has a lot of love.

We have also received new tunes from singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, a track from Cardi B’s guy, Offset and producer Zedd teamed up with pop star Katy Perry for a new song just before Perry announced her engagement to Orlando Bloom. With love in the air and the weekend near, here are our top five favorite songs from this week.

1. “365” by Zedd and Katy Perry

Since touring together on Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour last year, Perry and Zedd have joined forces again to create “365.” The pair wrote the song together and Zedd produced it. The accompanying video is futuristic and artistic, conceptualized by Perry herself. With a focus on love, and how an android can develop human feelings, the song feels like the perfect track to lead us into Valentine’s Day weekend.

2. “11 Minutes” by Halsey and Yungblud ft. Travis Barker

With a romance brewing between chart topper Halsey and newcomer Yungblud, fans could only assume the two would release a song together. The pair tapped Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to join the track “11 Minutes,” and the punk rock vibes are loud and clear. The song is a love letter to modern romance and the importance of appreciating what you have in the moment.

3. “Red Room” by Offset

The first single off Migos’ star Offset’s upcoming debut solo album does not totally sound like a Migos song, which is refreshing. “Red Room” features more personal lyrics from Offset as he references his childhood, the deaths he’s endured recently, and even his new baby (with Cardi B). Produced by Metro Boomin, the song introduces Offset as a distinct artist apart from Migos.

4. “Don’t Give Up On Me” by Andy Grammer

Singer Andy Grammar lent his emotional storytelling style to the upcoming film Five Feet Apart, starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. “Don’t Give Up On Me” has a straight-forward message but paired with the film’s intense storyline, is amplified so much more. A portion of the song’s proceeds will go to Claire’s Place Foundation, name in honor of Claire Wineland who was the inspiration for Five Feet Apart.

5. “Please Me” by Cardi B and Bruno Mars

With her new Grammy award for Best Rap Album, Cardi B is a force to be reckoned with. The rap phenom teamed up with Bruno Mars for her latest single, “Please Me” and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s next. “Please Me” offers similar throwback vibes as “Finesse” but is slightly more R&B focused. Cardi has mentioned that she plans on releasing her second album some time this year, possibly as early as spring, and we’re ready for it.