From siblings and collaborators Billie Eilish and FINNEAS teaming up with Khalid to rocker Welles releasing classic grunge inspiration, we’re feeling this week’s mix of eclectic, genre-defying sounds. Add to the mix Cherub’s trippy single “All In” and singer Courtney Barnett introspective “City Looks Pretty” and you’ve got the perfectly rounded playlist to take you from Saturday to Sunday. Listen below for our top five new releases from the week.

1. “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid

This haunting ballad is a full-on collaborative effort, with production from Eilish’s brother FINNEAS and complementary vocals from Khalid. The drawn out, somewhat spooky strings and sounds throughout the song add a layer of dramatics to Eilish and Khalid’s lamenting vocals.

2. “Rock N Roll” by Welles

With this nostalgic jam, the Arkansas-based Jesse Wells, who performs under the moniker Welles, delivers raspy and powerful vocals paired with trippy guitars. We’re waiting with baited breath for his June 15 debut album release date.

3. “All In” by Cherub

We first truly fell in love with this electro-indie duo with their 2014 breakout hit “Doses & Mimosas.” With their first new single since 2016, the boys prove they haven’t lost any edge. The video for the dreamy banger puts listeners in the midst of a party we’d never want to miss.

4. “City Looks Pretty by Courtney Barnett

Here, Barnett offers fans a third single from her upcoming sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, due out May 18. With her signature melodic vocals, Barnett sings, “The city takes pity on your injured soul.” Integrating a robust guitar performance, Barnett proves she is a versatile talent on the rise.

5. “Barbie Tingz” by Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj is back with her first new solo work since her 2014 album The Pinkprint. “Barbie Tingz” is exactly the dynamic sonic splash we expect from Minaj—a frenzied take on a nursery rhyme that delivers both pristine production and subtle shade thrown at rapper Cardi B.

Main image credit: Instagram