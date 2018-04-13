Sound Bite: Florence and The Machine, Amy Shark and ZAYN

In today’s vast digital sharing economy, music lovers have the unique opportunity to experience cultures from across the globe through a personal, relatable medium; from pop to soul to jazz, music has the ability to distill the range of lived experiences into one catchy, emotive soundbite. Some of our favorite international gems include British pop-rockers Florence and the Machine, Queensland native Amy Shark, and Canadian Simon Ward, frontman of the Strumbellas. Gathering influences from all over the globe (including more domestic fare, like Paramore drummer Zac Farro’s new project HALFNOISE), these are our top five new songs to leave you with universally good vibes.

1. “She Said” by HALFNOISE

The drummer of beloved rock band Paramore, Zac Farro, created his side-project HALFNOISE and we couldn’t be happier. On “She Said,” Farro carefully sings over an obviously drum-heavy beat. The song is slightly psychedelic with pop sensibilities laced throughout.

2. “Famous” by Serena Ryder ft. Simon Ward

The combination of Serena Ryder’s smooth and rich tone with Simon Ward’s raw delivery is pure gold on “Famous,” a collaboration about letting desire for success get in the way of life’s most important moments. “Famous” follows Ryder’s 2017 EP ELECTRIC LOVE.

3. “Sky Full of Song” by Florence and The Machine

The celestial vocals of Florence Welch never fail to illicit goosebumps. On the first song since 2016 from Florence and The Machine, Welch sings in her most pure form; nearly a capella with quiet instruments behind her.

4. “I Said Hi” by Amy Shark

We fell in love with this Aussie songstress after her musical love story, “Adore.” On her newest track, Shark embraces her inner pop star, offering a much more intense sound, paired with a Taylor Swift-esque chorus. With “I Said Hi” also comes the announcement of the July 13th release date for Shark’s debut album Love Monster.

5. “Let Me” by ZAYN

This former One Direction-er croons with his heart-warming falsetto voice over a soulful and glitter-infused beat before diving into an uptempo dance-filled moment. Zayn Malik released an accompanying video for “Let Me” in which the sexy singer appears to be involved in some unsavory dramatics, all while trying to attract a Gigi Hadid look alike. Hmm…

Main image credit: Instagram