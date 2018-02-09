We’re reveling in this week’s new releases from artists we already love. Sometimes as listeners, it’s hard to understand why artists keep us waiting for new music for so long. But, when we get bangers like “Get Out” from Chvrches and an entire album from The Wombats, our gripes are quieted. We also heard from new artists like Rozzi, an Adam Levine discovery, in the form of “Never Over You,” a gripping peak at an ending relationship. We’ve put together a kaleidoscope of new sounds from the week that’ll help you escape into the weekend.

1. “Never Over You” by Rozzi

Since touring with Maroon 5, soulful artist Rozzi has developed a riveting musical style, incorporating her own personal heartache into her words. On “Never Over You,” the young singer passionately laments about a relationship she knows is heading towards its demise, something we can all relate to. If this song is any indicator of how Rozzi’s debut album will make us feel, we’re into it.

2. “The Hard Stuff” by Justin Timberlake

JT graced us with his album Man of the Woods and he’s proved that genres might just be a thing of the past. From a curly-haired boy-bander to a country-sounding man of the woods, Justin Timberlake has no boundaries. “The Hard Stuff” is a country ballad we can jam to, with a sneaky electronic wagon wheel beat backing Timberlake’s soothing vocals.

3. “I Only Wear Black” by The Wombats

We can’t get enough of this Liverpool-formed band and their newest album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life. The song “I Only Wear Black” in particular is an uptempo jam laced with self-deprecating and honest lyrics. When frontman Matt Murphy howls, “Sometimes you win but generally you lose,” we can relate. The song drips with a bleak storyline while encouraging you to get up and dance at the same time, if that’s possible.

4. “Get Out” by Chvrches

Finally, a first taste of these electro-pop stars’ upcoming third album, Love is Dead. “Get Out” is an expectedly synth-heavy track, featuring the rocking vocals of frontwoman Lauren Mayberry. With an energized chorus, the lead single hints that though it’s been two years since their sophomore album, the band hasn’t lost its spark.

5. “Me & Michael” by MGMT

It’s been five years since we’ve seen a collection of music from MGMT. The band toured heavily last summer and now, their fourth album is here. “Me & Michael” off the newest album, Little Dark Age, is trippy to say the least. The video might leave you scratching your head but the song itself is groovy and catchy.