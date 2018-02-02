As we are finally able to put January behind us, we’re loving the music that is welcoming us into February. With the season of love now upon us, it might be easy to get lost in the typical love songs but we’re feeling a couple of different tunes. From femme fatale Kate Nash to the up-and-coming fresh-faced female vocalist CLOVES, the girls in music appear to be “stepping up.” The guys are putting in work too from Frank Turner and his politically-charged anthem to The Weeknd teaming up with mastermind Kendrick Lamar for a brand new single, “Pray For Me.” Regardless of gender, these bangers are exactly what we need right now.

1. “Drink About You” by Kate Nash

Lately we’ve been obsessed with her portrayal of the raspy, party-girl character in the Netflix hit GLOW until singer Kate Nash released the lead single off her forthcoming album Yesterday Was Forever. The track “Drink About You” is a lyrical frenzy reminiscent of a diary entry scribbled by a heartbroken teen backed by a pop-centric beat. If the song (and video) doesn’t make you want to jump up and down and shake your fist, it might make you want to drink.

2. “Saturday Sun” by Vance Joy

The fourth track off Vance Joy’s sophomore album Nation of Two has us swept off our feet into the sweetest moments of new love. “Saturday Sun” is an upbeat track encapsulating those tender and really confusing times at the start of a relationship. The song offers a relatable storyline that follows suit with Joy’s last release off his anticipated album, “We’re Going Home.” Nation of Two is due out February 23.

3. “Pray For Me” by The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar

Since nabbing several top spots on festival bills for this summer, fans were left wondering what The Weeknd had up his sleeve. With the help of Grammy show-stealer Kendrick Lamar, the duo released “Pray For Me.” With desperation oozing from The Weekend’s vocals, Lamar shoots his empowering verse over the dark beat. “Pray For Me” is the newest track off the upcoming Black Panther soundtrack, curated by Lamar.

4. “Bringing the House Down” by CLOVES

With a smoky and soulful voice, CLOVES has a similar sound to Léon on her first song of 2018, “Bringing the House Down.” While desperately crying for passion in a relationship, CLOVES delivers us all the dramatic feels through her video, directed by Sophie Muller, who’s worked with Beyoncé, Annie Lennox and Gwen Stefani. The song is strung together with snaps and sharp cuts to this young singer’s ambitious vocals, offering listeners a beautiful lesson in escaping love.

5. “1933” by Frank Turner

Poetic and distinct, British singer-songwriter Frank Turner has consistently offered emotional and pervasive stories through his music. With the announcement of Turner’s forthcoming seventh album, Be More Kind, Turner released the first single, “1933.” Serving as a state-of-the-nation anthem sung with the exact type of anger listeners want, “1933” makes us want to grab a pint and jam out with friends.

