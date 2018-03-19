There’s something refreshing about artists we love reemerging with new music. As always, we’ve rounded up our top five new releases from the week, this time including a few artists who we have been covered by DuJour in the past. Specifically the female powerhouse FLETCHER who we loved from the moment she admitted the Lion King soundtrack was her musical guilty pleasure and Sofi Tukker, who we spoke to ahead of their epic performance at Panorama Festival last year. In addition, folk-rocker James Bay has put out his second single of 2018, the first new sounds since his 2015 album Chaos and the Calm. Plus, his chopped locks are giving us Johnny Depp vibes we cannot–and don’t want to–ignore. Take a listen below to all five of our top tracks.

1. “There’s a Reason” by Wet

Keeping in style with their bright and airy sound, indie-pop trio Wet have delivered “There’s a Reason,” the first music from the Brooklyn-bred crew since 2016. The synth-heavy track is founded in steady percussion and of course, the vocals from frontwoman Kelly Zutrau. We love how Zutrau grapples with a confusing relationship throughout the song but returns to a simple and sweet sentiment deciding, “There’s a reason you’re by my side.”

2. “Pink Lemonade” by James Bay

During his recent Saturday Night Live performance, British singer-songwriter James Bay reminded us exactly why we love him, his guitar and we’re really okay with his new hair. With two singles released off his upcoming sophomore album Electric Light, due out May 18, Bay is solidifying his place as a romantic rocker. “Pink Lemonade” offers a truly electric chorus where he belts, “I’m thinking of you” that will be sure to melt hearts.

3. “Panic Attacks” by Elohim ft. Yoshi Flower

The sparkly and innocent sounds of artist/producer Elohim first struck a chord with listeners in 2016 with “She Talks Too Much” and now, she’s announced her self-titled debut album will be released April 27th via BMG. “Panic Attacks” features vocals from Yoshi Flowers who will be joining Elohim on tour later this year. The song feels effortless with carefree harmonies and a back-and-forth storytelling style, almost completely disguising the somewhat heart wrenching content.

4. “I Believe You” by FLETCHER

Never one to shy away from expressing herself and granting a voice to the unheard, FLETCHER has shared “I Believe You” as a musical reaction to the #MeToo movement. With dynamic vocals and a crescendo of piano chords, FLETCHER soars through this emotional track, standing side by side with the oppressed. The singer will be donating all proceeds from “I Believe You” to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

5. “Baby I’m a Queen” by Sofi Tukker

This dance party-centric duo Sofi Tukker are showing off their darker, more rebellious sides through “Baby I’m A Queen.” The pair perfectly balance each other as Sophie Hawley-Weld bubbles with rage, urging listeners to sing along to her powerful message before her counterpart, Tucker Halpern, offers a welcomed “get on the dance floor” moment. Sofi Tukker’s debut album Treehouse is slated to be released April 13th.

Main image: instagram.com.