Sound Bite: Mumford & Sons, The Regrettes and Goody Grace

As you slowly come out of your turkey-coma before diving back into the inevitable Thanksgiving leftovers, turn up your speakers and prepare for some truly savory tunes. This week (technically last week, but who cares?) the world was gifted the masterful efforts of anthem-makers Mumford & Sons in the form of their fourth album, Delta. Though we could’ve created a Sound Bite including all 14 songs from these epic musicians, we cannot turn our ears away from the talents of female-fronted rockers The Regrettes, newcomer and past G-Eazy collaborator Goody Grace or the romantic and quick footed Francis and the Lights.

The Regrettes may have recently gone through a bit of a lineup transformation but even as a three-person band, they are proving they have not lost their strong sense of self on “Poor Boy,” an unapologetic anti-Brett Kavanaugh song. Meanwhile, electronic duo The Chainsmokers are making a triumphant return to their roots with “Beach House,” a bright beat-heavy track that is reminiscent of their early days. With a swanky and sultry voice, genre-bending singer Goody Grace demonstrates his songwriting skills on “Nostalgia Is A Lie” and we’re tuned in.

See below for our top five new song releases from the week.

1. “The Video in the Pool” by Francis and the Lights

We first fell in love with this smooth dancer and even smoother singer in 2016 when he teamed up with Bon Iver and Kanye West on “Friends” followed by “May I Have This Dance” with Chance the Rapper in 2017. With a heavy focus on production elements and a romantic narrative, Francis and the Lights (Francis Farewell Starlite) has captured audiences again with his newest song, “The Video in the Pool.” The track has a nostalgic vibe to it, laced with some heartfelt feelings of regret in the lyrics, “you’ll never go back in time.” Even with the dark undertones, we’re jamming to this track.

2. “Poor Boy” by The Regrettes

This rocking banger goes far beyond it’s electric guitar riffs and punchy chorus. The Regrettes were inspired to speak out against Justice Brett Kavanaugh following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s trial where she testified that the Supreme Court justice had sexually assaulted her in the past. At just 18 years old, the band’s frontwoman Lydia Night has fiercely navigated her way through the politics saturating mainstream media and made her narrative heard. Belting out “us girls are comin’ for you,” Night is a force to be reckoned with, especially when serious issues like sexual assault are brought up and dismissed.

3. “Nostalgia Is A Lie” by Goody Grace

Following a slew of collaborations with artists like G-Eazy and Jesse Rutherford of The Neighborhood, newcomer Goody Grace is showing us his talent on a solo track. The young singer has a chilled out vibe on “Nostalgia Is A Lie” coupled with a spirited energy that will certainly lend itself to a live performance. Needless to say, Goody Grace has us hooked yet again.

4. “Rose Of Sharon” by Mumford & Sons

This foursome have a habit of making audiences stomp their feet, raise their voices and clap their hands. From “Little Lion Man” to “I Will Wait” to “Believe,” Mumford & Sons has managed to create hit after hit on their past three albums. And they have continued that trend on their recently released fourth album, Delta. “Rose of Sharon” in particular demonstrates the band’s unique range, and ability to expand outside of their signature folk-rock style. There is a lively and vibrant attitude across the album, balanced by heartfelt lyrics delivered poetically and powerfully by frontman Marcus Mumford.

5. “Beach House” by The Chainsmokers

If you’re like me, you were really confused by the last couple of releases from The Chainsmokers. In particular, “Sick Boy.” That song led me to believe that the duo (trio if you count the touring drummer who appears to be in the band now) were trying to imitate Twenty One Pilots but it wasn’t really working. On “Beach House,” The Chainsmokers feel like they’re gravitating towards their original electro-pop vibe, while continuing to incorporate singer Drew Taggart’s ever-improving vocals. The song has those big, powerhouse beat drops coupled with a dance floor-worthy chorus.

Main photo credit: Alistair Taylor-Young