Sound Bite: MØ, Silk City and Sasha Sloan

Not that anyone needs more heat (talking to you, New York City), but this week has unveiled some truly fire songs. Our new favorite production duo, Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson), teamed up with the stunning Dua Lipa to deliver a summery dance floor banger and the video is even steamier. Long-time Diplo collaborator MØ has given listeners a taste of her upcoming sophomore album with a focus on edgier lyrics that showcase a deeper side of MØ we haven’t seen yet. Continue the party with indie pop band Fickle Friends with their first single released through their brand new record label. We cannot help but savor the refreshing and unapologetically pop sounds of “Broken Sleep.”

If you can’t fathom spending the whole weekend dancing, cool things down with the newest single from singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan, a track that offers an introspective storyline coupled with captivating vocals. With a impressively honest release from Aussie singer Conrad Sewell, our weekend playlist is complete. See below for our top five favorite song releases from this week.

1. “Broken Sleep” by Fickle Friends

This indie pop outfit recently announced the creation of their own record label, Palmeira Music. With full creative control over their sound, the band released the title track off their upcoming three song EP. “Broken Sleep” offers a dreamy party vibe, rich in glittery pop tendencies and clever lyrics. The track has us convinced that summer is not over just yet, and we’re thankful for that.

2. “The Only” by Sasha Sloan

On the rise singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan has a haunting way of storytelling through her music. Following the release of her sad girl EP, her newest single offers an inside look at the intricacies of living with sadness. Sloan croons about believing she can’t be alone in her dark moments and it feels super relatable and comforting.

3. “Electricity” by Silk City ft. Dua Lipa

The collaboration between Diplo and Mark Ronson has resulted in Silk City, a bright and energetic production duo. Silk City only made their debut this summer but nabbed badass performer Dua Lipa for their newest single. Lipa’s soulful and powerful vocals add an infectious layer to Silk City’s already banging beats. Plus, the accompanying visual has us inspired to hit the dance floor immediately.

4. “Changing” by Conrad Sewell

This Australian-raised singer was first featured on Kygo’s “Firestone” in 2015 and his voice has not wavered. With his consistently powerful vocals, Sewell decided to go in a more honest and raw direction lyrically for his new single, “Changing.” By focusing on his past mistakes and recognizing his faults, Sewell is proving himself as an emotional singer-songwriter.

5. “Way Down” by MØ

Ahead of the release of MØ’s sophomore album, Forever Neverland, the dynamic Danish sensation has debuted the album’s first single, “Way Down.” The track is energetic and full of texture from the captivating beat to the darker lyrics. Along with the song, MØ has released the tracklist for Forever Neverland and its artwork.