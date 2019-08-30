Sound Bite: G Flip, Matoma, and Miley Cyrus

Ahead of the long Labor Day Weekend, we all need some good tunes. Whether you’re staying low-key and savoring the sunshine on the beach, or dancing your way into September, we got you covered. The electric new songs from both Skrillex and Matoma will seduce you onto the dance floor with bright beats. The just-released debut album from G Flip will take you on an emotional journey but the final track will definitely leave you smiling.

With a personal track (and epic 2019 Video Music Awards performance) from Miley Cyrus and a collaborative effort from Tove Lo and Jax Jones, this week’s Sound Bite is complete.

1. “Jacques” by Jax Jones and Tove Lo

Following the announcement of her upcoming album Sunshine Kitty, due on September 20 on Island Records, badass Swedish singer Tove Lo teamed up with producer Jax Jones to create an electric party song. The fast-tempo is guaranteed to get you moving and Tove Lo offers sensual vocals while maintaining a playful vibe throughout.

2. “Slide Away” by Miley Cyrus

With the announcement of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s separation, fans have not shied away from expressing their opinions. Cyrus performed “Slide Away” at the 2019 Video Music Awards and in just a raw few minutes, Miley voiced her feelings. The break-up song is honest and reveals how Cyrus has changed since meeting Hemsworth when she was 17. Belting, ‘Move on, we’re not 17. I’m not who I used to be. You say that everything changed. You’re right, we’re grown now,’ Cyrus poured herself on that stage and into “Slide Away.”

3. “All Around The World” by Matoma feat. Bryn Christopher

Norwegian producer Matoma has delivered one final summertime bop before September comes. Featuring powerful vocals from Bryn Christopher, “All Around The World” crescendos to a serious dance floor jam. Be prepared for the beat to hit you deep when it drops.

4. “2 Million” by G Flip

This Australian singer’s debut album About Us is a textured collection of songs that reflect G Flip’s passion, talent, and range. The album tells the story of G Flip’s current relationship, fights and all. The last song on the album, “2 Million,” showcases G Flip in her most stripped down form, featuring haunting vocals and an optimistic narrative about her relationship with the girl she has gone through so much with.

5. “Midnight Hour” by Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, and Boyz Noize

A collaborative track, “Midnight Hour” begins with a strong R&B vibe before transitioning into an explosive beat. The song is the first official single released from Skrillex since 2017 and it is the perfect combination of sweet lyrics and strong dance-inducing beats.

Main photo credit: Video Music Awards