Sound Bite: Maren Morris, Pond and Yungblud

Plug in your headphones and turn up the volume. Or even better, unplug your headphones and turn up the volume. These new tracks span across genres and come from international artists. From the United Kingdom to the United States, these five unique artists are serving up distinct sounds, styles and some serious feels. The Grammy-nominated country superstar Maren Morris unveiled her new single “Girl” ahead of her headlining tour, Girl: The World Tour, beginning March 9.

Morris shows no signs of slowing down in 2019 after the stellar year she had in 2018, working with Zedd as the featured vocals on “The Middle” and garnering five Grammy Award nominations. The Australian band Pond has released the lead single off their upcoming album Tasmania, the sister album to their wildly celebrated 2017 album, The Weather. The boys have announced that Tasmania will be released on March 1, just before a string of festival dates.

Speaking of festival dates, Canadian rockers PUP released the first song off their upcoming album Morbid Stuff and it is proof that this band is destined to be a festival favorite this summer. With new songs from the most unapologetic British punk Yungblud to a collaboration between electro-pop duo FRENSHIP and former Walk the Moon member Yoke Lore, our weekend is stacked with beats and bangers.

See below for our top five tracks from this week.

1. “Kids” by PUP

The Canadian punk rockers are celebrated for their raw lyrics and rowdy stage presence. Doused with both vulnerability and powerful energy, fans of PUP have always seen the band’s live shows as an outlet to express themselves and to get out some pent up aggression. The song “Kids” is the lead single off PUP’s upcoming album Morbid Stuff and it encapsulates the band’s celebrated punk roots while also showing how the guys have evolved since their 2016 album, The Dream Is Over. Let’s hope we can count on these guys to take their badass attitudes and powerhouse performances to the festival circuit this summer. Morbid Stuff will be released on April 5.

2. “Wanted A Name” by FRENSHIP ft. Yoke Lore

The electro-pop duo FRENSHIP wrote the track “Wanted A Name” following their first major headlining tour. The pair had fallen in love with the intoxicating energy of live shows filled with floods of fans. The fear of that feeling disappearing inspired this new song’s lyrics, brought to life by Yoke Lore. Lore joined FRENSHIP on tour this past year, allowing the trio to create something truly magical and a perfect balance between a party banger and something a bit more introspective.

3. “Girl” by Maren Morris

Country superstar Maren Morris has successfully introduced a natural pop sensibility into her crisp vocals over the years. By blurring the lines between typical genres, Morris has been able to expand her audience and really grab the attention of many listeners. On “Girl,” Morris taps her strength as a female and proves herself to be a young role model for women across the country. The song comes with the announcement of the Girl: The World Tour, slated to start February 1 and will feature Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn as supporting acts.

4. “Daisy” by Pond

An offshoot of Tame Impala, Pond is an eclectic mix of musicians who create a form of psychedelic Britpop. By fusing a range of sounds, Pond made “Daisy.” The lead single off the band’s upcoming album Tasmania hints at a bolder sound compared to the 2017 The Weather. The song’s accompanying video is an artistic creation that shows Pond’s frontman Nicholas Allbrook in an unabashedly alive form. Though the video’s environment may seem simplistic, there are always glimmers of Pond’s trippy vibe throughout.

5. “Loner” by Yungblud

This boisterous and outspoken young artist has been touring his debut album 21st Century Liability for the last year including shows at Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza and Vans Warped Tour. Yungblud brings a youthful spirit to his shows that is punctuated by his unfiltered lyrics. On “Loner,” Yungblud says that he wanted to somehow capture the energy that the song generates during a live performance. Shot with a schoolmate and a few local spots in Yungblud’s hometown of Yorkshire, the video feels like an intimate look at an artist’s life.