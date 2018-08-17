Sound Bite: LPX, Camila Cabello and Kurt Vile

Sometimes reinterpreting a song can show us a totally new side to an artist that we may not have seen before. This week we’ve had a few moments of seeing (read: hearing) this exact sentiment. Break-out solo star Camila Cabello reimagined her song “Real Friends” off her debut self-titled album and introduced vocals from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee to give the song more texture and even more layers than we thought were possible. The Wombats tailored their track “Turn” into a minimalistic version while still maintaining their fundamental attitude. Meanwhile, Pale Waves released their newest song “Black” and have shown us that there is a lot we have yet to hear. The band’s pop vibes have come alive and we can be sure to find even more musical diversity on their forthcoming debut album. Other new songs come from female powerhouse LPX and crooner Kurt Vile.

See below for our top five new song releases from this week.

1. “Turn” by The Wombats

What we love the most about The Wombats is the band’s energy and empowering dance anthems. But, with this stripped-back version of “Turn,” you’re able to fully digest the introspective and clever lyrics. There’s a romantic aesthetic to the toned down version that still encourages you to move in typical Wombats fashion.

2. “Real Friends” by Camila Cabello

The former girl-bander has revamped a track from her self-titled debut album, and enlisted Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee to join her. Lee offers bright and catchy auto-tuned vocals that perfectly contrast to Cabello’s emotional storyline. Since departing Fifth Harmony, Cabello has proved that she has in fact found real friends, one of which being the MTV Video Music Awards. Cabello is nominated for five awards this year., including Artist of the Year.

3. “Black” by Pale Waves

The festival darlings are coming off one of their busiest summers yet, and their giving us shimmering pop vibes to close the season out. “Black,” off their forthcoming album touches on coming of age and finding yourself outside of a relationship. Crying out the lyric, “I feel a bit haunted,” every listener can relate… right?

4. “Might Not Make It Home” by LPX

This glam-rock song is 80s-infused and we are here for it. As a native New Yorker, it only feels natural that the video for Lizzy Plapinger’s newest song follows her through the streets of Manhattan on a wild night. The anthemic song highlights the thrill of being free in a city you love and Plapinger is embracing a free-spirited attitude that we all might need a little more in our lives.

5. “Loading Zones” by Kurt Vile

This song is the first new music we’ve heard from Kurt Vile since 2015. Vile pays homage to his hometown of Philadelphia through the video component as he cruises through the City of Brotherly Love. The video also features Vile barely escaping several parking tickets before he escapes to a well-deserved guitar solo. The video closes with Vile’s car littered with parking tickets despite the chorus bellowing, “I park for free.” Irony at its finest.

Main image credit: Tafv Sampson