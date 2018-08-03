With festival season in full swing, audiophiles across the globe are busy reenergizing their arsenal of favorite artists. Of course you can always jam out to the veteran festival performers like The Weeknd, St. Vincent, Zedd and Portugal. The Man but, there is also an entire bill of new acts ready to be heard; specifically at Lollapalooza this weekend. As the pinnacle of festivals, this Chicago staple will feature headliners Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys, The National and ODESZA. Catering to such a massive audience, Lollapalooza offers one of the largest ranges of artists listed on their scribe of a lineup. With four days of music and their Toyota Music Den stage dedicated to giving a platform to up-and-coming artists, Lollapalooza is the perfect setting to expand your musical tastes.

So, though we cannot deny that Bruno Mars is going to put on an epic show Friday night, we encourage you to tune in to a few emerging artists beforehand. See below for our top five favorite new artists to check out at Lollapalooza this weekend.

1. Greta Van Fleet on Friday, August 3 at 6:30PM on American Eagle Stage

Since these Michigan rockers have earned spots on the Coachella, Panorama and Lollapalooza lineup this year, they’re solidifying themselves as a festival favorite. With their Led Zeppelin sound and hippie-chic retro style, we get it. Listen to the band’s newest single “When the Curtain Falls”and prepare to get goosebumps because frontman Josh Kiszka’s vocals are nothing less than badass. We’re totally loving their rock and roll vibe that’s backed by pure talent.

2. YUNGBLUD on Saturday, August 4 at 1:00PM on the Bud Light Stage

This 19-year-old English alt-rock singer has an edgy aesthetic that is reminiscent of the Arctic Monkeys with a touch of hip-hop to it. With his debut self-titled EP released in early 2018, the up-and-coming artist has also had his song “Falling Skies” featured on the 13 Reasons Why: Season 2 soundtrack. Our favorite side of YUNGBLUD was when he released a cover of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana.” He’s not afraid to blend genres or to make surprising sounds.

3. Amy Shark on Saturday, August 4 at 1:50PM on the American Eagle Stage

We’ve loved this Australian singer-songwriter since her insanely romantic (and catchy) song, “Adore” followed by “Weekends.” Shark has supported the likes of Vance Joy and Bleachers on tour and will be making her first appearance at Lollapalooza this year. Her debut album Love Monster was released earlier this year and offers a louder, more dramatic side to Shark, compared to the sweeter sounds we’ve heard in the past. Be sure to take a listen to “Psycho,” a track that features vocals from Blink-182 frontman and bassist, Mark Hoppus.

4. Kali Uchis on Sunday, August 5 at 3:30PM on the Lake Shore Stage

A Colombian-American singer-songwriter, Kali Uchis defies genre and any sort of stereotype. Prior to the 2018 release of her debut album, Isolation, Uchis earned a Grammy nomination in 2017 for Best R&B Performance for “Get You,” her collaboration with singer Daniel Caesar. Drawing inspiration from jazz starlets Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, Uchis will be a breath of fresh air this weekend.

5. The Aces on Sunday, August 5 at 4:30PM on the BMI Stage

As an all-female band, it might be easy to compare The Aces to the festival queens, Haim. But, they are different. The Aces released their debut album When My Heart Felt Volcanic in April 2018 and though sweet and saccharine, their pop sound resonates as more substantial than other “pop groups.” The band’s sound glimmers with synths and strong hooks while leaning on anthemic tracks like “Just Like That.” These ladies know how to get the crowd going, which is exactly what everyone needs on a Sunday at Lollapalooza.

Main image credit: @theaces