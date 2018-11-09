Sound Bite: LÉON, Ariana Grande and Elohim

As the week winds down and you mentally prepare for the weekend, there might be a little self-reflection involved or you could wipe the slate clean of whatever the past few days have brought you by simply jamming into the weekend. In this week’s round-up of new music, we have offered you a little bit of both attitudes. On pop star Ariana Grande’s newest song “thank u, next,” we clearly hear her reflecting on past loves and acknowledging what each relationship taught her. And even on a somewhat uncharacteristically lyric-heavy song, you really can’t deny the girl has some serious pipes. On Elohim’s newest banger, co-produced by Skrillex, the electro-pop singer celebrates making connections with people while offering listeners an energetic beat to savor. New music from teddy<3 puts the songstress’s newly discovered female narrative under a spotlight, and is a true sign of her freedom to be who she is.

For an upbeat and inspiring track to lead you into your weekend, we suggest “Waste of Time” from Lostboycrow featuring Bea Miller. Despite the song’s title, you will feel propelled into a positive mindset after just one listen. With new music from Swedish singer LÉON to round out our top five, you can sit back and get a little introspective, or perhaps turn up the volume this weekend. Your choice.

1. “Connect” by Elohim

The enigmatic artist and producer Elohim has unveiled her new song “Connect,” and an accompanying animated video. Co-produced by Skrillex, “Connect” is a kaleidoscope of sounds that flawlessly showcases Elohim’s haunting vocals and range of artistry. There is an electric energy throughout the song, paralleled by emotive lyrics like, “I’m just here to connect with you.”

2. “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande

This mega-superstar has seen her fair share of press the past year from her super-sonic engagement to SNL’s Pete Davidson to the August release of her fourth album Sweetener. Then, following her break-up with Davidson and the death of her former ex, rapper Mac Miller, Grande hinted at new music. “thank u, next” is a bold ode to all of her exes, calling out many of them by name, and announcing she’s with someone new: herself. After an eventful year to say the least, the powerful vocalist has made a reflective pop ballad that feels real and a “smash,” as she says.

3. “LillyAnna” by teddy<3

It has been five years since Teddy Geiger released any solo music. In that time she has reemerged as teddy<3, a glowing songstress with a pop-infused boldness. With the third and title track off her upcoming album, Teddy showcases her feminine narrative and the experience of discovering it. Teddy told Zane Lowe that prior to the start of her transitioning, she would use “LillyAnna” as her alter ego online, making the song a much more personal tale.

4. “Falling” by LÉON

Three years ago, the Swedish singer LÉON went viral with her smash hit “Tired of Talking.” One month ago she revealed the first single off her forthcoming debut album, “Baby Don’t Talk.” Celebrated for her deep, soul-quenching vocals, LÉON maintains her distinct style on the album’s second single “Falling,” while eloquently incorporating a romantic narrative. Her self-titled debut album is slated for release in 2019.

5. “Waste of Time” by Lostboycrow ft. Bea Miller

Electro-dream-pop artist Lostboycrow has the unique ability of delivering bright, easy listening music, coupled with meaningful storylines. On “Waste of Time,” the singer blends a glittery hook with saccharine melodies, elevated by sultry vocals from up-and-coming singer Bea Miller. Urging listeners to stay positive, even in the wake of negativity, this song feels like exactly what we need right now.