Sound Bite: Laura Stevenson, Hatchie and OLSSON

Below we have five new songs to jumpstart your weekend. Music can be a powerful medium and one that can seriously shape a fleeting moment, unforgettable experience or even an entire lifetime (too dramatic for a Friday?). Laura Stevenson is an artist who captures at-times quiet moments and translates them into powerful songs. On her latest album, Stevenson delivers a collection of songs that make you think, feel and see moments differently.

Similarly, daring teen starlet Billie Eilish releases her debut album and fully convinced us of her artistry. From visuals to clever lines, Eilish is a new type of creative force. With new music from Hatchie, Grammy Award-winning producer OLSSON and newcomer Alec Benjamin, this week’s Sound Bite may have the power to fully shape your weekend into an epic moment. See below for all five songs.

1. “Dermatillomania” by Laura Stevenson

Stevenson’s vocals are soothing and raw while her lyrics are human and relatable. The Long Island native recalls her childhood experiences in a crescendo of sounds through her fifth solo album, The Big Freeze. The track that stands out as the main course is “Dermatillomania,” a song named after a mental illness that typically causes people to habitually pick at their flesh. The song is contrastingly bright, with a cloud of self-awareness that inspires self-acceptance, despite one’s scars.

2. “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

From the mildly disturbing visuals to the atmospheric vocals, Billie Eilish’s debut album showcases a mature artist with an inspiring point of view. Eilish has a stellar style and unfiltered sense of self, though she presents herself in a humble fashion, given she is only 17 years old. On “Bad Guy,” Eilish finds a confidence to reveal herself as the bad guy by cheekily exclaiming “duh” mid-song. Dark and edgy, “Bad Guy” strikes an ideal balance between weird and catchy.

3. “Stay With Me” by Hatchie

The second single off Hatchie’s upcoming debut album Keepsake is an actual keepsake. The glittery sounds of “Stay With Me” are coupled with melonchalic sentiments, creating a dreamy love nest of a song. The video exudes a youthful glow and dance vibes that inspire a night out, despite any heartbreak you may be feeling.

4. “If I Killed Someone For You” by Alec Benjamin

Though not massively new, we couldn’t resist the urge to include this video from Alec Benjamin. Celebrated for his captivating narrative and subtle star power, this young singer-songwriter stepped out of his comfort zone for his latest video. With a stunning visual to accompany Benjamin’s haunting vocals, after hearing “If I Killed Someone For You,” we can bet this artist isn’t slowing down any time soon.

5. “Some Summertime” by OLSSON ft. Grant

The newest single off OLSSON’s forthcoming album Tropical Cologne, due out on April 26 via Universal Sweden, is a banger. Not unlike this Swedish producer, “Some Summertime” boasts an excitable sound with a warm spirit. It just may be the pick-me-up you need after a long week (or day). The track was co-written by Peter Bjorn and John’s Bjorn Yttling.