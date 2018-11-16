Sound Bite: Khalid, The Japanese House and Betty Who

What better way to celebrate the end of the week than with some new tunes? We might not be thrilled about the cold front sneaking its way through New York City but these songs will be sure to change your mood. Feast your eyes (and ears) on the new video released for the collab between songstress Ellie Goulding and producer Diplo. Ease your way into the weekend with a swanky beat paired with sultry vocals from Khalid or bump your way into Saturday with new music from rockers Foster The People. As the first release since the band’s hugely successful 2017 album, Sacred Hearts Club, “Worst Nites” is dynamic and edgy, while wielding the catchiness listeners crave.

Along with newcomer The Japanese House and Aussie singer Betty Who, our weekend playlist is complete. Below, take a listen to our top five favorite new songs from this week.

1. “Close To Me” by Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee

Is there anything better than a beautiful collaboration between two of the most electric artists? Haunting singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding teamed up with Diplo (featuring vocals by Swae Lee) on this vibrant track. Though the song is captivating and full of life on its own, the accompanying video simply enhances the song. It might just be the perfect song to blast while you prepare for a night out on the town.

2. “Follow My Girl” by The Japanese House

This one-woman show is comprised of Amber Bain, a dreamy songstress with a bright musicality that is truly unique. On her newest single, Bain transcends beyond the airwaves and cuts straight to the guts of her narrative. As the second single off her upcoming album, Good at Falling, due out March 2019, “Follow My Girl” is a captivating track that showcases Bain’s vocal strength as well as her confidence in her distinct sound.

3. “Between You & Me” by Betty Who

As the voice to the Queer Eye theme song, “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better),” Australian singer Betty Who has truly come into her own this year, reemerging as her own, independent artist. Along with the single’s release, Who has announced that her new album, Betty, is due out February 2019. Serving as an interpretive ode to romance, Who admits that “there is nothing between you and me” on the song. With a dance-heavy vibe as of late, Who effortlessly balances sweet vocals and high-energy on “Between You & Me.”

4. “Worst Nites” by Foster The People

Since the 2017 release of the band’s album Sacred Hearts Club, it feels as though Foster The People have not left the stage. From festival season to their dual headlining tour with Paramore, the indie rockers have been performing non-stop. Celebrated for their infectious energy and anthemic choruses, Foster The People opted for a funkier vibe on “Worst Nites,” giving listeners a new sound to savor while rooted in frontman Mark Foster’s vocals.

5. “Saturday Nights” by Khalid

Wunderkind Khalid has had audiences across the globe singing along to his hit song “Young Dumb & Broke” since 2017 and now, off of his sophomore album Suncity, he has generated a new anthem that will be sure to get stuck in your head. “Saturday Nights” demonstrates Khalid’s youthful spirit and romantic edge, while offering listeners an easy-listening vibe.