Sound Bite: Jessie Reyez, Sheryl Crow and Ten Fé

Hello, weekend. Let’s turn up the volume on some good vibes in the form of music. First of all, Sheryl Crow has unveiled a new-ish track and no, it isn’t a remix of “Picture” featuring Kid Rock (because if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it). The authenticity of Crow’s lyrics have been invaluable on “Redemption Day” since its original release back in 1996, but by including vocals from Johnny Cash, the song is elevated to another place. Another poetic lyricist and powerhouse vocalist, Jessie Reyez, teamed up with rapper 6LACK for her newest single, “Imported.” Reyez offers a refreshingly honest narrative backed by a catchy melody making this track a must-hear.

Four-piece band Ten Fé offers their take on TLC’s “Waterfalls” and has transformed the iconic track into a glittery a capella anthem while Norwegian songstress Anna of The North encourages listeners to turn off their phones and focus on what is around them on her latest single, “Used To Be.” With new music from Scottish rockers Honeyblood as well, our weekend playlist is complete. Listen to all five songs below.

1. “Waterfalls” by Ten Fé

Did anyone ever think that “Waterfalls” by TLC could get any better? Ten Fé’s four-part harmony has managed to reimagine the original banger as a slowed down, hypnotic bop. Building to a stunning crescendo of instrumentals, this version is a magical demonstration of talent and creativity.

2. “Used to Be” by Anna of the North

This Norwegian powerhouse is currently on a headlining tour in North America and with “Used To Be,” she is showcasing her impressive artistry and honest point of view. The song focuses on shifting gears from social media-obsessed consumption to real life moments. “Let’s just go and throw a ball at the wall together and appreciate each other for a second,” the singer says of her latest single.

3. “Imported” by Jessie Reyez ft. 6LACK

Singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has released the latest single off her upcoming debut album, due out this year. “Imported” features the smooth sounds of rapper 6LACK that perfectly contrast the emotional cries from Reyez. The accompanying video combines romance and pain in a captivating visual.

4. “Redemption Day” by Sheryl Crow

Originally written in 1996, Crow included “Redemption Day” on her self-titled album released that year. After performing the song at June Carter Cash’s funeral in 2003, the song caught the attention of the Johnny Cash. Cash covered the song and now, Crow has incorporated his vocals into the new arrangement, offering a haunting version of the already captivating track.

5. “She’s a Nightmare” by Honeyblood

Scottish rock outfit Honeyblood offers all the twisted vibes in the video for their newest single, “She’s a Nightmare.” The band’s front woman is dressed in deliciously witchy garb, and there is a creepy type of tradition occurring around her. With contortionists, velvet couches and candelabras, we kind of wish we were invited to the making of this video.