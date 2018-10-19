Sound Bite: Weezer, Jamila Woods & MØ

The work week is done and our sights are set on the weekend. Our sights are also looking back to the past with nostalgic pop banger “1999” by the effervescent Charli XCX featuring Troye Sivan. With references to American Beauty and Marilyn Manson, we are living our best lives reminiscing on the good ole days, thanks to these two pop stars. Other music from this week includes a bright track from Chicago native Jamila Woods, encouraging us to indulge in a bit of self-care over the weekend. Danish superstar MØ released her highly anticipated debut album Forever Neverland and with it came “Blur,” a song that reveals the singer’s more introspective side.

From iconic rockers Weezer to newcomer indie rockers COIN, this week has produced a range of sounds and an exciting insight into future music from these bands. See below for our top five song releases (and a few videos) from this week.

1. “1999” by Charli XCX ft. Troye Sivan

Coming off of supporting Taylor Swift on tour this year, pop star Charli XCX teamed up with singer Troye Sivan on this high-energy track celebrating the most iconic moments in pop culture from 1999. From Justin Timberlake to Titanic to Charli’s beloved girl group, Spice Girls, the song’s video is entertaining and nostalgic in all the best ways. With impressive vocals and a cheeky personality, Charli XCX continues to be an artist to watch.

2. “Simple Romance” by COIN

This three-man indie rock outfit has been making their rounds on the festival circuit for a couple of years now and has opened for the likes of Betty Who and The 1975. With their newest single, the band has reimagined their sound to incorporate a bolder bass line and somewhat swankier vocals. Produced by Mark Foster of Foster the People, “Simple Romance” offers listeners an edgier vibe with flirty undertones.

3. “Giovanni” by Jamila Woods

In the spirit of self-acceptance, singer Jamila Woods was inspired by poet, writer and activist Nikki Giovanni to write her newest song. The song celebrates self-love and surrounding yourself with people who build you up. Making her directorial debut with the song’s short video, Woods proves herself as a creative visionary.

4. “Blur” by MØ

The follow-up song to “Way Down” and “Sun in Our Eyes” is also the final single off MØ’s newly released debut album, Forever Neverland. The Danish songstress has been enchanting listeners for years with her electric energy and genius collaborations, but with “Blur,” we see a more vulnerable side to MØ. The song highlights the lows that sometimes come along with the hectic lifestyle of an artist constantly touring.

5. “Can’t Knock The Hustle” by Weezer

Veteran rockers Weezer enlisted Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and Jerry Media (founded by @fuckjerry) to respectively star and produce the video for the first single from their highly anticipated album, The Black Album. “Can’t Knock The Hustle” offers a playful attitude and at times some nonsensical lyrics but, isn’t that the Weezer we know and love? The Black Album is set for release in 2019.

Main image credit: Zoe Rain