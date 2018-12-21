Sound Bite: Your Holiday Soundtrack

With so many family gatherings, office holiday celebrations and at-home cocktail parties, aren’t we all in need of a universal soundtrack for the season? The holidays are a time for people to come together and enjoy each other’s company. So, we set out to find five holiday songs that will cater to your every guest.

From your millennial coworker who will be live tweeting during the office party to your traditional aunt who thinks Ariana Grande is a drink you order at Starbucks; we’ve got a song for everyone.

See below for five songs that should be added to your holiday playlist now.

1. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Andy Williams

Released in 1963, this timeless Christmas song is still one of the top holiday songs of the season. Pop singer Andy Williams featured the hit on his first Christmas album titled The Andy Williams Christmas Album and since then has been celebrated as a staple tune for the holidays. Turn this one on and you’ll almost immediately feel warm and fuzzy inside, and probably start singing along.

2. “Whoville” by Tyler, The Creator

After contributing two songs to the new film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, including one new song and a remake of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” with the help of legendary composer Danny Elfman, Tyler, The Creator was blatantly inspired. The rapper offered up a six-track EP titled, Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. “Whoville” is a cinematic track slightly unexpected for this typically controversial artist. With no vocals and a crescendo of instrumentation, the song is short and sweet, and won’t offend anyone.

3. “Bad Kid” by JD McPherson

Combine a singer-songwriter from Oklahoma and cheeky lines about the holidays and you’ll have “Bad Kid.” Off of JD McPherson’s Christmas album, Socks, the song offers insight from a kid on the naughty list with lyrics like, “I never get a present. Santa’s scratching his head. How’d a fella get so misled?.” The song is somewhat playful and entertaining, so as not to take the holiday season so seriously.

4. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande

Somewhat of a throw-back for this popstar, Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” was released in 2014 and peaked at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Top 100 Holiday chart in January, 2015. The song is festive and fun while sporting a soulful R&B tone, catering to Grande’s powerful vocals. Though maybe aimed at a younger demographic, party-goers of all ages should be able to appreciate this banger.

5. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Dean Martin

Forget about holidays for a moment and let’s treasure the winter season in general! This song, originally released in 1945, has been covered by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Carly Simon, Rod Stewart and countless other artists. One of our favorite versions is by Dean Martin, offering a swanky Rat Pack vibe that can create a bright and festive atmosphere at any holiday gathering.

