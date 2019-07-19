Sound Bite: Hayley Kiyoko, Charli XCX, and Tei Shi

I don’t want to put a label on these five artists at all but I’ll say this: girls rule. They really do. The five songs that made this week’s Sound Bite are empowering, vibrant, and contagious. Multi-hyphenate goddess Hayley Kiyoko makes the point on her new song that life can be lonely sometimes but having a support system of comrades can help. Women in particular standing together emotionally, physically, or creatively can be such a vision. This idea is supported even further by the collab between Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens. The provocative video for Charli’s latest single showcases the electricity that can be made when two powerful women collaborate.

With new music from indie pop songstress Tei Shi, rising teen star Charlotte Lawrence, and emotionally-charged country star Miranda Lambert, our weekly Sound Bite is complete. See below for all five songs we’re obsessed with right now.

1. “I Wish” by Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko has made a name for herself as an unapologetic songstress, unparalleled creative talent, and an activist. Kiyoko’s newest song, “I Wish,” portrays why her point of view is imperative for today’s women. “Having a strong support system of friends is so important to remind us we are loved and we are not alone,” Kiyoko says of her single. Whether you’re struggling through a break-up or a career dilemma, leaning on your people is not a sign of a weakness; we are stronger together sometimes, right?

2. “Red Light” by Tei Shi

Ahead of her upcoming album, Tei Shi dropped “Red Light,” a soulful look into a few of her past relationships, whether romantic, platonic, or professional. It is a unique portrayal of the emotional aftermath that follows the ending of any type of relationship. “I spent a lot of time in dynamics with close people in my life who didn’t encourage or empower me but thrived in making me feel small. The song is about learning from these dynamics, earning more respect for myself and knowing better in the future. It’s kind of a diss track, but also on my end it’s about letting go of that frame of mind,” Tei Shi says of the song.

3. “Gone” by Charli XCX feat. Christine and the Queens

Charli XCX has been teasing her newest album “Charli” for what feels like forever. But, her latest song and accompanying video will be sure to put us at bay for some time. Featuring Christine and the Queens, “Gone” is a complex pop banger brought to life through an electric and seriously adrenaline-pumping video. Though Charli is strongest in her pop-centric vibe, this song is a clear representation of how strong she is when collaborating with artists of other genres and sounds.

4. “Why Do You Love Me” by Charlotte Lawrence

Since being the featured vocalist on Yungblud’s “Falling Skies” off the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack, Charlotte Lawrence has proven that her doe-eyed look is a force to be reckoned with. On “Why Do you Love Me,” produced byAndrew Watt, Louis Bell, and Charlie Puth, Lawrence taps into her electro-pop edge and shows off her grittier side. The song’s accompanying video and photos were conceptualized by famous fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan.

5. “It All Comes Out In The Wash” by Miranda Lambert

The first new solo music from Lambert in almost three years is a rollercoaster of emotions. The song touches on nostalgic moments from Lambert’s childhood while hinting at the struggles the singer has endured in recent years. “This song is a mix of scenarios that we have all either been a part of or have seen, and is a fun reminder that hard times do eventually pass,” the Grammy Award-winning country superstar says of her newest song.

