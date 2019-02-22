Sound Bite: Harry Hudson, Tierra Whack and NO WIN

The weekend has arrived and with it, a soundtrack fit for any type of music lover. From country starlet KAcey Musgraves teaming up with folk-hip-hop-punk rockers Judah & the Lion to Tierra Whack showing off her pipes as Apple Music’s newest Up Next Artist, we’ve rounded up five of our top favorite songs from some of the most unique artists. This weekend we’ll be jamming to singer-songwriter Maren Morris and her latest single “The Bones” ahead of her album release, slated for March 8.

Get ready to want to keep the video for Harry Hudson’s single “Just Slide” on repeat for the next couple of days. With Jaden Smith making a guest appearance on the song and video, there is a trippy vibe to the visual that we can’t get enough of. Finally, we are getting our SoCal punk rock fix from NO WIN, a band formed by former FIDLAR drummer. With a slice of several different sounds, your weekend soundtrack is complete. See below for all five songs.

1. “The Bones” by Maren Morris

The latest single off singer Maren Morris’ upcoming album Girl is joined by her nomination for Female Artist of The Year at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. Morris is poised to be a country darling to watch this year, with a strong message and equally strong talent to match. Girl is set to be released on March 8, also celebrated as International Women’s Day.

2. “pictures” by Judah & the Lion ft. Kacey Musgraves

Ripe with emotions and vulnerability, “pictures” is an inside look at lead singer Judah Akers’ family turmoil. Tapping Grammy Album of the Year Winner Kacey Musgraves, the song offers a more textured sound than we’ve heard from Judah & the Lion before. There is a delicate beauty in the sadness that “pictures” emotes but with the sound of the mandolin in the background, you never lose sight of the band’s beloved roots.

3. “Shelley Duvall” by NO WIN

Punk rockers NO WIN were formed by former FIDLAR drummer, Danny Noguieras. As a songwriter, Noguieras is proving himself to be an honest storyteller, offering poignant views on relationships and life experiences. “Shelley Duvall” is no exception. With a groovier punk sound, the song has a slower pace and is more focused on the lyrics, telling the story of the demise of a relationship. NO WIN’s debut album downey will be released March 22 and will include “Shelley Duvall.”

4. “Only Child” by Tierra Whack

Recently dubbed Apple Music’s Up Next Artist, Tierra Whack is ready to show the world her undeniable talents. On “Only Child,” Whack showcases her groundbreaking style when it comes to rhymes, melodies and song structure. Whack makes an effort to focus on all attributes of her music, from visuals and artwork to a song’s overall message.

5. “Just Slide” by Harry Hudson ft. Jaden Smith

“Just Slide” is a genre-bending track that offers a pop-infused melodic hook laced with R&B tendencies and the vulnerability of a country love song. Hudson’s heartfelt vocals evoke passion and desire while Jaden Smith’s contribution offers a more rugged sound, creating texture in the song. The video is artistic and a little psychedelic, adding to the range of the song itself.

Main photo credit: Brooke Ashley Barone