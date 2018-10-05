Sound Bite: Fickle Friends, Halsey and Ella Mai

If you’re ready for the weekend the way we are, you’re going to want to tune in to this week’s top five new song releases. From artist collaborations to long awaited new music, we’ve put together a soundtrack that will keep you jamming all weekend long. Superstar Halsey released her first new solo music since 2017 and it is a heartbreaking track rich with moody synths. Though we can’t stop listening to the collaboration between Lauv and singer Julia Michaels, we really can’t stop watching the adorably flirty video for their new song, “There’s No Way.” Turn up the volume on the country twist The Chainsmokers are serving up as well as the soulful new song from Ella Mai featuring none other than Chris Brown. See below for our top five new song releases from this week.

1. “This Feeling” by The Chainsmokers ft. Kelsea Ballerini

The energetic duo teamed up with country sweetheart Kelsea Ballerini to create a cinematic banger. With Ballerini’s bright vocals and The Chainsmokers’ tour drummer Matt McGuire, the track feels rich in texture and layers. There is still the traditional “beat drop” but this song is convincing us that The Chainsmokers might be maturing a bit.

2. “The Moment” by Fickle Friends

With a new EP, Broken Sleep, on the horizon, this indie pop outfit has released a second bubbly single. On “The Moment,” lead vocalist Natti Shiner offers captivating vocals while celebrating living in the moment. Between the clapping and the twinkles laced behind Shiner, this Fickle Friends track is an exciting dance track that will take us all the way through the night.

3. “Whatchamacallit” by Ella Mai ft. Chris Brown

This collaboration was a long time coming since R&B singer Ella Mai teased the track for fans nearly a full year ago. The sultry song features powerful vocals from Mai paired with smooth harmonies from Chris Brown. Mai is slated to support Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic Tour, making her an artist to keep your eyes (and ears) on.

4. “There’s No Way” by Lauv ft. Julia Michaels

Since his breakout single “I Like Me Better” took the charts by storm in 2017, Lauv has proven he is a true artist with the ability to capture the hearts of fans across the globe, as well as fellow artists. Lauv nabbed singer-songwriter Julia Michaels for his newest romantic release and the flirtatious vibes the pair offer in the official video are exactly what we want more of.

5. “Without Me” by Halsey

It seems as though Halsey has been on tour for the last few years, because she basically has been. This new track marks the first new solo music since the singer’s 2017 album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. With emotional vocals combined with a personal break-up storyline, Halsey delivers a stellar performance through “Without Me.”

Main photo credit: Brooke Nipar