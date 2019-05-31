Sound Bite: Governors Ball Music Festival 2019

With the passing of Memorial Day weekend and a glimmer of June before us, we have arrived at the weekend of Governors Ball Music Festival. The annual New York City music fest is back again and seriously, the lineup is pretty good. With headliners including wild child Tyler, the Creator, the ethereal goddess herself, Florence + The Machine, emo rock outfit The 1975, and The Strokes, Gov Ball has stacked all three days with epic performers. Along with the stellar food and drink lineup and the always impressive (and made for Instagram) art installations, festival goers will be entertained, energized and culturally stimulated throughout the entire weekend.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top five artists who we believe will put on the most unforgettable performances at this year’s Gov Ball.

1. Jessie Reyez on Friday 5/31 at 3:45pm on the Bacardi Stage

A poetic lyricist and unapologetically honest singer, Jessie Reyez holds nothing back through her music. From “Gatekeeper” to her latest single “Imported” with rapper 6LACK, the subjects that Reyez croons about with her intoxicating voice are sensitive and emotional, but she always appears steady and strong. There is a maturity in the singer’s music that resonates with such a wide audience and places her in a league of her own.

2. DREAMERS on Saturday 6/1 at 12:15pm on the Gov Ball NYC Stage

Infectious psychedelic pop group DREAMERS are glittery and vibrant with implied tones of serious struggle. Coming from heartbreak and homelessness, the three guys of DREAMERS now perform with a bold desire to spread their positive message of inclusion and idealism.

3. Calpurnia on Saturday 6/1 at 1:30pm on the Gov Ball NYC Stage

Lead by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, this collection of teenaged rockers are destined for greatness, and a set on the main stage at Gov Ball is definitely a good way to start the summer. The four-piece rock group dubbed Calpurnia draws inspiration from the Beatles and David Bowie while running off of the adrenaline of performing live. These up-and-comers are definitely a band to watch out for.

4. Lord Huron on Saturday 6/1 at 8:15pm on the American Eagle Stage

Lord Huron consistently offers an unabashedly experimental live performance, with organic backdrops and beautiful sounds. Since releasing their album Vide Noir, the band has found themselves with a bolder and even more magical quality to their music that is almost bred for the music festival scene.

5. Lily Allen on Sunday 6/2 at 4:45pm on the Gov Ball NYC Stage

A colorful pop star with an edgy attitude, Lily Allen has always been a crowd pleaser in terms of music. Allen offered an innocence and a free-spirited energy on her first two albums Alright, Still and It’s Not Me, It’s You. With her latest album No Shame, there is a raw honesty that hasn’t been seen from Allen in some years surrounding motherhood, partying, friendships, and everything in between.