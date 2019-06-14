Sound Bite: Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival is arguably one of the best summer fests on the East Coast. It kind of exists in its own little world in Dover, Delaware and has been growing every year. While the campground aspect of Firefly is one of its most defining features, and allows for a bubbly and collaborative atmosphere, you might not want to spend all day hanging out at your campsite. The days can be pretty long at Firefly and the headliners (Panic! At the Disco, Travis Scott, Zedd, Post Malone) are not scheduled to start performing until at least 11:00pm on Friday and Saturday and 9:00pm on Sunday. Luckily, you will have a multitude of activities to partake in on the festival grounds including dancing at the Silent Disco, shopping at the newly introduced Firefly Bazaar, or, enjoying some of the many daytime performers.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top five favorite artists to check out during Firefly Music Festival this year from June 21 to 23.

1. Arkells at 7:15pm on Friday 6/21 on the Hideaway Stage

The four-piece indie rock band has become a staple within the festival circuit due to their unstoppable energy and catchy music. The Canadian group have toured with the likes of PUP and Frank Turner and it directly translates into epic live performances.

2. Taylor Bennett at 3:00pm on Saturday 6/22 on the Prism Stage

The younger brother of rap phenom Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett has figured out his own path in music. With a funky vibe and a bright stage presence, he is definitely a live show we want to see.

3. Alec Benjamin at 4:30pm on Saturday 6/22 on the Hideaway Stage

The kid brought out John Mayer on his spring tour. Alec Benjamin showcases his laid back attitude through his music but his powerful vocals demonstrate how strong he really is an artist. Who knows who he’ll bring out during his set at Firefly.

4. lovelytheband at 2:00pm on Sunday 6/23 on the Firefly Stage

This punk pop rockers made themselves known with their breakout hit “broken” and festival anthem, “coachella.” Their youthful spirit and relatable lyrics hit home for all of their dedicated followers and truly fuels their energy on stage.

5. Lykke Li at 6:00pm on Sunday 6/23 on the Firefly Stage

A dreamy songstress, this Swedish artist makes hypnotic music laced with electronic vibes. Since her latest album So Sad So Sexy was released in 2018, Lykke Li has not slowed down but we are anticipating that a couple of new songs will be sprinkled in her set at Firefly.